The Best Memes Of 2024, So Far

Overly sexualized popcorn buckets. Topless figures in front of earth-connecting portals. A sentient baby that longs for the Four Seasons Orlando hotel. This, my friends, is 2024.

It’s been only six months, but this year has already provided us with an enormous amount of wild moments to look back on–and even crazier memes to help tell their stories.

We’ve witnessed Denis Villenueve’s Dune: Part Two take over the global box office and conversations online, inspiring several meme formats that dominated the timelines for weeks. The accompanying popcorn bucket (which made the list) also inspired a “popcorn bucket war” with Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool franchise. And when two massive IPs are fighting over who can make the most out-of-pocket popcorn bucket, you know we’ve made it.

Whether it's a rise in boredom, a new cultural renaissance occurring in today’s technologically-savvy youth culture, or just insane WTF moments to capitalize on, there’s been an endless supply of awesome memes made this year.

Below, we helped provide the backstory to 10 of the best memes to help get yourself familiar with them next time you encounter one on your timeline. Here are Complex’s choices for the best and funniest memes of 2024, so far.