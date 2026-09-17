Celebs Reportedly Begged Apple CEO for Unreleased $1,999 Foldable iPhone

Apple’s newest gadget has some Hollywood stars trying to skip the line.
Apple CEO John Ternus brought the company’s unreleased foldable iPhone Duo along for the recent Emmys festivities, and the $1,999 device very quickly became a hot commodity among some celebrities.
According to Page Six, Ternus showed off the brand-new phone while making his rounds during Emmy weekend, including at an Apple party held ahead of the awards show. Sources told the outlet that stars were eager to get their hands on the phone before everyone else.
“People were begging him for the phone,” one source told Page Six.
One unnamed celebrity reportedly asked Ternus to put him “on the list” for a device, while another insider claimed the CEO was “working the room” and showing off the phone.
Ternus didn’t keep the Duo hidden once he hit the red carpet. During an interview with Deadline, the CEO pulled the foldable phone from his tuxedo jacket and opened it up to show reporters.
This appearance comes shortly after Ternus officially took over Apple’s top job from longtime CEO Tim Cook. His visit to the Emmys also put him in the middle of Hollywood as Apple celebrated a massive night at television’s biggest awards show.
Ternus spent the evening mingling with big-name stars, including Jon Hamm and Stephen Colbert, during the festivities.
Still, it was the unreleased phone that appeared to attract all the attention.
The iPhone Duo marks Apple’s long-awaited entrance into the foldable phone market. The $1,999 device features a screen that opens to create a larger display before folding down into a more traditional smartphone-sized package.
For at least some people in Hollywood, waiting for the official release of the device is not a very appealing option. With this kind of attention before it even hits the shelves, Apple may already have a major hit on its hands.