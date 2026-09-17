Pop Culture

Celebs Reportedly Begged Apple CEO for Unreleased $1,999 Foldable iPhone

Apple’s new CEO reportedly had Hollywood stars asking to get 'on the list' after showing off the still-unreleased iPhone Duo during Emmy weekend.

A dark-colored iPhone with dual cameras is held up, showcasing its sleek design and Apple logo.
Benjamin Fanjoy

Apple’s newest gadget has some Hollywood stars trying to skip the line.

Apple CEO John Ternus brought the company’s unreleased foldable iPhone Duo along for the recent Emmys festivities, and the $1,999 device very quickly became a hot commodity among some celebrities.

According to Page Six, Ternus showed off the brand-new phone while making his rounds during Emmy weekend, including at an Apple party held ahead of the awards show. Sources told the outlet that stars were eager to get their hands on the phone before everyone else.

“People were begging him for the phone,” one source told Page Six.

One unnamed celebrity reportedly asked Ternus to put him “on the list” for a device, while another insider claimed the CEO was “working the room” and showing off the phone.

Ternus didn’t keep the Duo hidden once he hit the red carpet. During an interview with Deadline, the CEO pulled the foldable phone from his tuxedo jacket and opened it up to show reporters.

This appearance comes shortly after Ternus officially took over Apple’s top job from longtime CEO Tim Cook. His visit to the Emmys also put him in the middle of Hollywood as Apple celebrated a massive night at television’s biggest awards show.

Ternus spent the evening mingling with big-name stars, including Jon Hamm and Stephen Colbert, during the festivities.

Still, it was the unreleased phone that appeared to attract all the attention.

The iPhone Duo marks Apple’s long-awaited entrance into the foldable phone market. The $1,999 device features a screen that opens to create a larger display before folding down into a more traditional smartphone-sized package.

For at least some people in Hollywood, waiting for the official release of the device is not a very appealing option. With this kind of attention before it even hits the shelves, Apple may already have a major hit on its hands.

Related Stories

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Apple CEO John Ternus (L) stands with Darren Jason Watkins Jr., "IShowSpeed", as he holds the new iPhone Duo during Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event at the company's corporate headquarters, Apple Park, on September 9, 2026 in Cupertino, California.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Barks at Apple CEO John Ternus After Holding iPhone Duo

The streamer excitedly held the new Apple product before taking a selfie with Ternus.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
Margot Robbie.
Pop Culture

'Barbie' Sequel Reportedly in Jeopardy as Warner Bros. Might Lose the IP

Three years of negotiations, more than half a dozen offers, and a CEO who called the profit-sharing deal "too generous" have left the sequel in limbo.

Trey Alston48 days ago
The Internet Is Losing It Over Hudson Williams' $1.99 Canadian Tire Tote
Style

The Internet Is Losing It Over Hudson Williams' $1.99 Canadian Tire Tote

Thanks to Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, Canadian Tire's $1.99 plaid reusable tote has become the internet's latest obsession—and it's selling out across Canada.

Christopher Turner43 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
4
StyleBest Marvel Streetwear Collaborations of All Time
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App