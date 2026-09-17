Celebs Reportedly Begged Apple CEO for Unreleased $1,999 Foldable iPhone

Apple’s newest gadget has some Hollywood stars trying to skip the line.

Apple CEO John Ternus brought the company’s unreleased foldable iPhone Duo along for the recent Emmys festivities, and the $1,999 device very quickly became a hot commodity among some celebrities.

According to Page Six, Ternus showed off the brand-new phone while making his rounds during Emmy weekend, including at an Apple party held ahead of the awards show. Sources told the outlet that stars were eager to get their hands on the phone before everyone else.

“People were begging him for the phone,” one source told Page Six.

One unnamed celebrity reportedly asked Ternus to put him “on the list” for a device, while another insider claimed the CEO was “working the room” and showing off the phone.