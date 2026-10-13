ComplexCon 2026 (October 3-4) took place in the Los Angeles Convention Center, an environment one wouldn't first associate with nature. And in the South Hall, somewhere between the booths and the merch lines, there was a grove of trees.



Curious attendees lined up and learned that within those trees was a lake, real water, actually - called Lightning Lake, and Cash App stocked it with bitcoin. The entry rules were painted on a sign, roadside-attraction style. Open Cash App, or download it on the spot, and you get a rod. Cast into the lake.



Whatever you hook pays out in bitcoin - $10, $21, $150, and if you got lucky, $400 - landing in your Cash App account before you've set the rod down.



Bringing the whole experience to life, together was the Bait House.



A full bait shop built on the other side of the trees - trucker hats, enamel mugs, coozies, patches, you name it, and you paid with the bitcoin you'd just caught at the register like you’re regular-degular translation. Not a voucher, not a prize counter.