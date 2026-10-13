Pop Culture

Catching the "Big One" at ComplexCon

One lucky angler hooked a full bitcoin worth $85K courtesy of Cash App.

A lively event scene with people gathered around a booth labeled "Bait House," featuring outdoor decor and a musician playing guitar.
Complex

ComplexCon 2026 (October 3-4) took place in the Los Angeles Convention Center, an environment one wouldn't first associate with nature. And in the South Hall, somewhere between the booths and the merch lines, there was a grove of trees.

Curious attendees lined up and learned that within those trees was a lake, real water, actually - called Lightning Lake, and Cash App stocked it with bitcoin. The entry rules were painted on a sign, roadside-attraction style. Open Cash App, or download it on the spot, and you get a rod. Cast into the lake.


Whatever you hook pays out in bitcoin - $10, $21, $150, and if you got lucky, $400 - landing in your Cash App account before you've set the rod down.

Bringing the whole experience to life, together was the Bait House.

A full bait shop built on the other side of the trees - trucker hats, enamel mugs, coozies, patches, you name it, and you paid with the bitcoin you'd just caught at the register like you’re regular-degular translation. Not a voucher, not a prize counter.


Bitcoin in. Merch out, a few minutes after you'd picked up a rod for the first time.

For two days, attendees pulled up, including but not limited to North West, French Montana, Nigel Sylvester, and Jeff Staple, and most cast their rod every two minutes. And the reaction from guests tracked: “ComplexCon booth Hall of Fame," one attendee posted.

But on Sunday afternoon, one lucky winner hauled in one full bitcoin worth $85K, more than enough to put a down payment on a house or take a dream vacation.

And that kind of novelty, mixed with those kinds of prizes, lured attendees to Cash App's Lightning Lake all weekend long.

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