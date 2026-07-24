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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Eric Dane Is Bringing His Real-Life ALS Mission to NBC’s 'Brilliant Minds'
Eric Dane, diagnosed with ALS earlier this year, will play a firefighter facing the same condition in the hit NBC show.
Alex Gonzalez278 days ago
Pop Culture
Zachary Quinto Allegedly Yelled and Made Staff Cry at Toronto Restaurant: ‘Take Your Bad Vibes Somewhere Else’
The actor also visited Paris Paris, which happens to be just a few blocks away from Manita on Toronto's sceney Ossington strip.
tara mahadevan783 days ago