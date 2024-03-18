Cardi B on Her Net Worth: 'I Make a Lot, a Lot, a Lot, a Lot of Money'

“Tuh,” he responded. “Don’t believe that jawns.”

Speedy then asked if that number was close or way off, to which Rozay said, “That was funny. At least they tweaked it that little bit.” He continued, “That shit has never been accurate before. Never … since I got in the game. … Whoever doin’ that, I don’t know who doin’ that. They need to know what bankers they’re dealing with."

It was Burna Boy’s turn back in August, whose net worth, according to Google, is $22 million. The Afrobeats singer laughed and said, “Let’s not talk about that one. I prefer them to think that, that’s cool.”

Keke Palmer also conveyed a similar sentiment in August, when asked if her net worth was really $7.5 million: “Y’all can’t believe net worths,” Palmer cautioned. “Because first of all, they said my net worth was $7.5 million when I only had $100,000 in the bank. They’re lies. Do not look at those. Do not look at that, okay? It’s inaccurate.”

Check out Cardi B talk about securing the bag at the 31:00 minute mark of the video above.