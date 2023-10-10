Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Writes Open Letter: ‘They May Call You a Traitor for Falling in Love’

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole shared an uplifting letter directed at Black women.
Before reading her message, she explained that her intent is “not to create division but to elevate and unite” her followers.
“Dear Black girl,” her letter begins, “They may call you a traitor for falling in love. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value.”
“They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough,” she continued. “Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. … They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”
She added, “Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries. … You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence.”
“When the world gets dark and time gets hard and you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied and nobody knows what it’s like to be you … this is only a small chapter in your story,” she said at the end, highlighting the importance of “therapy, prayer, [and] community.”
Nicole dated Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022. Her letter arrives weeks after Kelce and Taylor Swift have been publicly hanging out, though the pair haven’t officially confirmed their romance.
Another one of Kelce’s exes also recently spoke up. In late September, Maya Benberry called the Chiefs tight end a “cheater” and warned Swift to “be smart.” Kelce and Benberry dated for a few months in 2016 after she won his E! reality dating show, Catching Kelce. She previously claimed that he cheated on her with Nicole.