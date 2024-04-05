People Have Thoughts on J. Cole’s ‘The Simpsons’ Line About Kendrick Lamar’s Career

We finally received a response in the Big 3 rap beef.
On Thursday night, J. Cole fired back at Kendrick Lamar on “7 Minute Drill”—the closer on Cole’s new project, Might Delete Later.
He still doin' shows, but fell off like The Simpsons
Yo first shit was classic, yo last shit was tragic
Yo second shit put n***as to sleep but they gassed it
Yo third shit was massive and that was yo prime
I was trailin' right behind and I just now hit mine
A lot of fans weren’t feeling it though, particularly Cole comparing Kung-Fu Kenny’s career to The Simpsons. The North Carolina native went on to diss Kendrick’s catalog, calling Good Kid, M.A.A.D City a "classic," Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers "tragic,"To Pimp a Butterfly boring to the point it put people to sleep, and DAMN. "massive."
Check out fans’ reactions below.
Last month, Kendrick slammed any thought that the Big 3 existed. On Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album cut, “Like That,” Lamar rapped, "Yeah, get up with me, fuck sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches.” While he didn’t mention Cole and Drake by name, he referenced the pair’s collab from the Toronto artist’s 2023 album, For All the Dogs.
Kendrick continued:
Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD
Motherfuck the Big 3, n***a, it's just big me
N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that
And your best work is a light pack
N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack'
N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried
That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary
Drake hasn't yet formally responded, though he has issued multiple subliminals since We Don't Trust You arrived.