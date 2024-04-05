People Have Thoughts on J. Cole’s ‘The Simpsons’ Line About Kendrick Lamar’s Career

We finally received a response in the Big 3 rap beef.

On Thursday night, J. Cole fired back at Kendrick Lamar on “7 Minute Drill”—the closer on Cole’s new project, Might Delete Later.

He still doin' shows, but fell off like The Simpsons

Yo first shit was classic, yo last shit was tragic

Yo second shit put n***as to sleep but they gassed it

Yo third shit was massive and that was yo prime

I was trailin' right behind and I just now hit mine

A lot of fans weren’t feeling it though, particularly Cole comparing Kung-Fu Kenny’s career to The Simpsons. The North Carolina native went on to diss Kendrick’s catalog, calling Good Kid, M.A.A.D City a "classic," Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers "tragic,"To Pimp a Butterfly boring to the point it put people to sleep, and DAMN. "massive."

Check out fans’ reactions below.