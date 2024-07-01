Ray J Says He's 'Suicidal' After Almost Fighting at BET Awards Afterparty

He continued, sharing that he’s “suicidal” and apologized to his sister, Brandy.

"I'm on my way out of the country," Ray J continued. "The shit that is happening is mind blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality. THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DONT WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY! And B4! Or Right after I die I promise you I will be free of it all and the world can move on with what is real for me no matter the consequences I have to face on the other side!! I TRIED TO DO IT FOR REAL LAST TIME! I'm sorry to myself and [my] sister sorry Bran, I will make it right, I won't let them get away with it! I TOLD THE PEOPLE CLOSE TO ME THAT I FELT LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAppen FUCK IT I SAID IT."

TMZ reports that the incident took place at GloRilla’s BET Awards afterparty in Los Angeles. Footage shows Ray J and Plummer yelling at each other in the street, and Ray trying to throw a punch as security made every effort to keep them apart.