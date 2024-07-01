Ray J Says He's 'Suicidal' After Almost Fighting at BET Awards Afterparty

Ray J posted a troubling message on his Instagram Story the day after the BET Awards.
The artist and businessman took to the platform on Monday to air his grievances and reveal that he’s at “a breaking point,” after almost getting into a physical altercation with Zeus Network CEO, Lemuel Plummer. He also called out BET.
"I’m really at a breakin point!" Ray J wrote. "To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore. These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused by this whole life! The shit that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful. I'm working backstage and then I go take a break in the back and BET wouldn't let me back in for some reason. I don't know who they didn't want me to see. It was weird.”
He continued, sharing that he’s “suicidal” and apologized to his sister, Brandy.
"I'm on my way out of the country," Ray J continued. "The shit that is happening is mind blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality. THEY PAID ME TO SHUT UP AND I DID! I FEEL BAD AND I HATE MYSELF FOR IT! I DONT WANT ANYMORE OF YOUR DIRTY MONEY! And B4! Or Right after I die I promise you I will be free of it all and the world can move on with what is real for me no matter the consequences I have to face on the other side!! I TRIED TO DO IT FOR REAL LAST TIME! I'm sorry to myself and [my] sister sorry Bran, I will make it right, I won't let them get away with it! I TOLD THE PEOPLE CLOSE TO ME THAT I FELT LIKE SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAppen FUCK IT I SAID IT."
TMZ reports that the incident took place at GloRilla’s BET Awards afterparty in Los Angeles. Footage shows Ray J and Plummer yelling at each other in the street, and Ray trying to throw a punch as security made every effort to keep them apart.
Ray then went to his car to grab a backpack, which scared everyone into thinking he had a weapon. He eventually climbed back into his car and the driver pulled off.
According to Vibe, back in May, Ray J accused Plummer of abusing and manipulating women into sleeping with him so they could appear on a Zeus Network series. He also threatened to sue Plummer. Some thought Ray J was trying to gain traction for his Tronix Network, but he refuted the claims.
“I don’t like when people are doing people wrong and making them do shows for certain things that they shouldn’t,” he told The Breakfast Club in June. “That would be foul, that would be inhumane. These are facts. I have the footage. I have a lot of stuff that he’s been doing. Now it’s time to do what we’re doing now, and that’s legally do the right thing.”