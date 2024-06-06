Ray J On Kim Kardashian Sex Tape: 'Everything Would Be Different, There Might Not Be an OnlyFans'

Sharpe asked Ray J to clarify what he meant.

“Everything would be different, meaning like you would never ask me that question—meaning, if we sat here right now and we got to this point, I don’t know. Probably more people would be going to college, get an education to be successful. There might not be any OnlyFans and other things like that.”

Ray J continued, “Are we apart of the cure? Are we apart of the disease? I don’t fucking know. All I know is I’m just trying to make it right.”

Sharpe then asked the singer and entrepreneur if he was “embarrassed” when the tape came out, which prompted a literal 15-second pause from Ray J. “Yeah,” he said, before explaining that it’s not okay now because he has a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.

Kardashian and Ray J dated from 2003 until 2006, initially meeting when he was working as a stylist for Brandy. The former couple made the sex tape, titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar, in 2003, and it eventually was released in 2007. At the time, the tape was notably huge news and she was in numerous headlines because of it.