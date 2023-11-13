Marlon Wayans Discusses ‘Painful’ Journey to Accepting His Child is Trans: 'I'm Just So Proud of Them'

Wayans continued, “I just want my kids to be free. I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself; the more you live your truth, the happier your existence. So, if they can’t get that in the household with their father and their mother, who the fuck do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence? And I’m just so proud of them for being them. But that don’t mean that they ain’t got jokes!”

He shared that Kai knows about his new stand-up special, which he recently performed for some big names in entertainment, government, and even the military.

“It was that big of a crowd, and I felt like, I want to do this set right here because it’s important to me. What’s important to me? Comedy. What’s important to me? My children, whom I love. And what’s important? Is change. And so all you world leaders that’s having this summit, I want you to think about these people, and this synapse, and how to be inclusive of this next generation. Because I see a lot of gray hair here, but these kids that we’re dealing with, they’re different, and we can’t have our old ways and expect to do new things.”