Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead At 36 After Apparent Suicide

Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter was reportedly found dead after an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. She was 36.

Records from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner show that Karter's body was received from Parma, Ohio. On behalf of Karter's mother, Tina, a GoFundMe was started by the actress' friends, who wrote in the page's description that despite Karter's achievements in performance and fitness, she "struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by."

"Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage," the description continued about Karter's efforts at Northeast Ohio fitness studios Ecole de Pole Cleveland and Ecole de Pole Akron.

The statement continued, "As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could."

Proceeds from the GoFundMe will go towards Karter's funeral expenses while funds left over from the $8,000 goal will be contributed to a local animal rescue charity.

Karter, who appeared in nearly 320 adult film titles, established her career in the mid-2000s and won two AVN Awards, including one in 2010 for Best New Starlet. Apart from pole fitness and performing both on-camera and live as a dancer, Karter was also an adult model.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.