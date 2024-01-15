Cam’ron Tells TMZ to 'Leave' Nia Long 'Alone'

The Cam’ron and Nia Long saga continues.

The Harlem native carried on his flirtation with Nia via TMZ. On Monday morning, Cam took to Instagram to post a clip of the outlet speaking with the actress very briefly.

Long was on the phone and getting into her vehicle when the reporter asked if she had seen Cam’ron’s infamous IG DM. “Hi Cam, hi Cam,” is all she says. “That’s all you have to say?” the reporter asks, as she turns around and giggles before closing her car door.

Killa Cam wrote over the video, “TMZ, leave babe alone plz.” He continued in the caption, writing, “Hey boo. Sorry bout that. @tmz_tv leave bae alone!!!”