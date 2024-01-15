Cam’ron Tells TMZ to 'Leave' Nia Long 'Alone'

The Cam’ron and Nia Long saga continues.
The Harlem native carried on his flirtation with Nia via TMZ. On Monday morning, Cam took to Instagram to post a clip of the outlet speaking with the actress very briefly.
Long was on the phone and getting into her vehicle when the reporter asked if she had seen Cam’ron’s infamous IG DM. “Hi Cam, hi Cam,” is all she says. “That’s all you have to say?” the reporter asks, as she turns around and giggles before closing her car door.
Killa Cam wrote over the video, “TMZ, leave babe alone plz.” He continued in the caption, writing, “Hey boo. Sorry bout that. @tmz_tv leave bae alone!!!”
Back in October 2022, Cam’ron revealed that he had slid into Long’s DMs following Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal involving a woman on staff with the Boston Celtics.
“Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
“You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this,” he continued. “Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better then [sic] that.”
“You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destine for as a couple,” the rapper continued. “As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching The Best Man, I was inspired to reach out because that’s what I am—the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi amor or should I say ‘Ni-amour.’”
The pair wouldn’t be fated to meet until over a year later, in December 2023, a year after Long and Udoka broke up. Long and Cam’ron both attended Rich Paul’s birthday party in West Hollywood, where they posed for a few photos together.
"He want the scoop, she want the tea. I can not talk, we keeping it street! @iamnialong aka Ni-Amore," the Dipset member later wrote on IG.
Afterward, Cam'ron detailed his encounter with Long in a December episode of It Is What It Is, telling his Mase, “I met Ni-Amore, she was very cool," Cam explained. "She says, 'You're funny, you're hilarious. I said, 'Yo, but you know I...' I said, 'Did you see my DM? But you didn't open it.' She said, 'I seen it.'" When he asked her what she thought about his message, she said it was “fly.”
"I said, 'Aight,'" he continued. "That's it, people. We took a couple pictures."