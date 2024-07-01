Watch Snoop Dogg and Warren G Perform at Khloé Kardashian's 40th Birthday Party

Khloé's western-themed bash also included a surprise performance from Kurupt.

Jul 01, 2024
Leon Bennett / FilmMagic
Leon Bennett / FilmMagic

Khloé Kardashian's western-themed 40th birthday party was highlighted by performances from Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Kurupt.

The Death Row trio hit the stage to perform classic cuts like “The Next Episode,” “Nuthin’ But a G Thang,” “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," "Gin & Juice” and “Ain’t No Fun."

The star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lorraine Schwartz, Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, and Kelly Rowland, among others.

Khloé's party also featured pole dancers, a neon "Khloewood" sign, and a saloon with signature cocktails.

Snoop Dogg performs at Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/YydsSKRIW4

— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 30, 2024
Twitter: @ArtOfDialogue_

#KhloeKardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with an EPIC hoedown 🤠 -- and it featured performances from these legendary rappers! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WWmCWu7yoI

— TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @TMZ

Khloe Kardashian was going crazy when Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt took the stage at her 40th birthday party‼️🤠pic.twitter.com/PeZuXUKCpR

— RapTV (@Rap) June 30, 2024
Twitter: @Rap

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to document the celebration, posting videos of Snoop, Warren, and Kurupt's performance alongside a caption that read, “Not sure how I’m even awake but finding videos in my phone is the best. Best part is @khloekardashian had no idea @snoopdogg was coming so this made her whole night.”

On Thursday, Tristan Thompson hopped on Instagram to celebrate his ex, with whom he shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months.

"You are the best mom," Tristan wrote alongside a photo of Khloé and True, adding, "You are my best friend, and the most incredible human being I've ever met."

Snoop DoggWarren GKuruptDeath Row RecordsKhloé KardashianKardashiansBirthday

Latest in Pop Culture