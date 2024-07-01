Watch Snoop Dogg and Warren G Perform at Khloé Kardashian's 40th Birthday Party

Khloé Kardashian's western-themed 40th birthday party was highlighted by performances from Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Kurupt.
The Death Row trio hit the stage to perform classic cuts like “The Next Episode,” “Nuthin’ But a G Thang,” “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," "Gin & Juice” and “Ain’t No Fun."
The star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lorraine Schwartz, Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, and Kelly Rowland, among others.
Khloé's party also featured pole dancers, a neon "Khloewood" sign, and a saloon with signature cocktails.
Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to document the celebration, posting videos of Snoop, Warren, and Kurupt's performance alongside a caption that read, “Not sure how I’m even awake but finding videos in my phone is the best. Best part is @khloekardashian had no idea @snoopdogg was coming so this made her whole night.”
On Thursday, Tristan Thompson hopped on Instagram to celebrate his ex, with whom he shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 22 months.
"You are the best mom," Tristan wrote alongside a photo of Khloé and True, adding, "You are my best friend, and the most incredible human being I've ever met."