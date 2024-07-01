Watch Snoop Dogg and Warren G Perform at Khloé Kardashian's 40th Birthday Party

Khloé Kardashian's western-themed 40th birthday party was highlighted by performances from Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Kurupt.

The Death Row trio hit the stage to perform classic cuts like “The Next Episode,” “Nuthin’ But a G Thang,” “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted," "Gin & Juice” and “Ain’t No Fun."

The star-studded guest list included Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lorraine Schwartz, Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, and Kelly Rowland, among others.

Khloé's party also featured pole dancers, a neon "Khloewood" sign, and a saloon with signature cocktails.