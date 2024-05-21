Dwayne Johnson's Transformation as UFC Legend Mark Kerr in A24's 'The Smashing Machine' Surprises Fans

As the image made its rounds on social media, folks couldn't believe the man in the photo was actually Johnson. Under DiscussingFilm's X post of the photo, many expressed their disbelief, while others applauded the work of the film's makeup team.

"That's really him?! Give that make up team the Oscar now," one person wrote on X. Another said, "Wow, you can't even recognize him. That's insane!"

Some took Johnson's transformation as a sign that we can anticipate a strong performance from the actor. "He looks unrecognizable. this might mean he's going to go all out show his acting chops," one user wrote.