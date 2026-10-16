'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Yandy Smith and Karlie Redd Reunite to Honor Domestic Violence Survivors

Kie Fair and former Georgia lawmaker Erica Thomas Adeyemi will join Smith and Redd to discuss prevention, education, survivor support, and men’s role in breaking cycles of abuse.

Redd, a survivor herself, said the event reminds survivors that “their pain does not define them” while connecting them with resources, scholarships, and opportunities to rebuild.

Yandy Smith and Karlie Redd will reunite for the second annual Courageous Awards, honoring domestic violence survivors on October 28 at Atlanta Central Library.

Yandy Smith and Karlie Redd are using their celebrity status to support survivors of domestic violence. According to Rolling Out, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars are joining forces for the second annual Courageous Awards, an event recognizing people who have survived abuse while confronting the obstacles they face long after leaving dangerous relationships. Set for October 28 at Atlanta Central Library, the ceremony will bring together survivors, advocates, and community leaders during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Redd's Big Heart Foundation is presenting the event alongside returning collaborators Smith, transformational speaker Kie Fair, and former Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas Adeyemi.

For Redd, the mission is personal. "I know firsthand that finding the courage to walk away and rebuild your life is not easy," she said in a statement. "The Courageous Awards is my way of reminding survivors that their pain does not define them, their voices matter, and there is hope and healing on the other side of survival." Redd plans to share her own experience with domestic violence during the ceremony. Beyond recognizing survivors, the event will highlight access to resources, scholarships, and opportunities designed to help people regain independence after abuse. Smith, meanwhile, is returning to the initiative as she navigates a particularly eventful chapter of her life beyond Love & Hip Hop. "When women come together with purpose, we have the power to change lives," Smith said. "I'm honored to stand with Karlie again to celebrate these courageous survivors and remind them they are seen, supported, and never alone."