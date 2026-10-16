'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Yandy Smith and Karlie Redd Reunite to Honor Domestic Violence Survivors

Key Takeaways
- Yandy Smith and Karlie Redd will reunite for the second annual Courageous Awards, honoring domestic violence survivors on October 28 at Atlanta Central Library.
- Redd, a survivor herself, said the event reminds survivors that “their pain does not define them” while connecting them with resources, scholarships, and opportunities to rebuild.
- Kie Fair and former Georgia lawmaker Erica Thomas Adeyemi will join Smith and Redd to discuss prevention, education, survivor support, and men’s role in breaking cycles of abuse.
Yandy Smith and Karlie Redd are using their celebrity status to support survivors of domestic violence.
According to Rolling Out, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars are joining forces for the second annual Courageous Awards, an event recognizing people who have survived abuse while confronting the obstacles they face long after leaving dangerous relationships.
Set for October 28 at Atlanta Central Library, the ceremony will bring together survivors, advocates, and community leaders during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Redd's Big Heart Foundation is presenting the event alongside returning collaborators Smith, transformational speaker Kie Fair, and former Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas Adeyemi.
For Redd, the mission is personal.
"I know firsthand that finding the courage to walk away and rebuild your life is not easy," she said in a statement. "The Courageous Awards is my way of reminding survivors that their pain does not define them, their voices matter, and there is hope and healing on the other side of survival."
Redd plans to share her own experience with domestic violence during the ceremony. Beyond recognizing survivors, the event will highlight access to resources, scholarships, and opportunities designed to help people regain independence after abuse.
Smith, meanwhile, is returning to the initiative as she navigates a particularly eventful chapter of her life beyond Love & Hip Hop.
"When women come together with purpose, we have the power to change lives," Smith said. "I'm honored to stand with Karlie again to celebrate these courageous survivors and remind them they are seen, supported, and never alone."
The longtime reality star has spent much of the past year making headlines for developments involving her relationship with Mendeecees Harris.
Harris previously confirmed that he and Smith had separated after more than two decades together. But his revelation that their televised wedding never resulted in a legal marriage added another dimension to their breakup.
"We was never legally married, so we're not getting a divorce," Harris said during an appearance on Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover.
He explained that the couple had initially avoided signing marriage paperwork because of legal and financial concerns.
Their separation also sparked controversy after Tamar Braxton denied allegations that she had been romantically involved with Harris. Harris likewise denied any romantic involvement with the singer.
Smith later shared Instagram messages about loyalty and trust, although she never explicitly identified Harris as their intended recipient.
And her next television move remains an open question.
Following reports about the cancellation of Love & Hip Hop, Smith revealed at Essence Fest that she would consider joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where she already has established friendships with Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton, and Kelli Ferrell.
"I think it would be an opportunity that I would absolutely explore," she said, while also disclosing plans to shoot two movies this year.
Still, Smith's work outside reality television isn't new. Through her businesses and nonprofit initiatives, including Partners Uplifting Our Daughters and Sons, she has maintained a presence in community advocacy alongside her entertainment career.
The Courageous Awards brings that work together with Redd's own advocacy, while expanding the conversation beyond the women directly affected by domestic violence.
Fair, an author and founder of TAI Nation, is emphasizing the role men must play in preventing abuse.
"Domestic violence is not just a women's issue. It's a community issue," he said. "As men, we have a responsibility to help break destructive cycles, stand with survivors, and create a future where families can thrive without fear."
Adeyemi, a domestic violence survivor and former Georgia lawmaker, will also participate, bringing her experience in public service and advocacy to discussions about prevention, education, and survivor support.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential support is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), by texting START to 88788, or by visiting thehotline.org. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.