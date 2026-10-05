Xbox Game Pass Quietly Adds Surprise Game to October Lineup

The additions continue a busy 2026 for Game Pass after releases including Final Fantasy IV, Hades II, Oblivion Remastered, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Horror game Don’t Fret, which follows a sentient guitar solving music-based puzzles inside Harmonic Heights, will join the same platforms this winter.

Xbox Game Pass just slipped another game into its October lineup without much warning. Ubisoft's Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is now playable for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud, joining the service without a formal announcement from either Xbox or Ubisoft. Meanwhile, according to Pure Xbox, another game, the decidedly stranger Don't Fret, has been confirmed for Game Pass later this winter. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is the sequel to 2014's Valiant Hearts: The Great War and originally launched in 2023 before reaching Xbox consoles the following year. Set during World War I, the narrative adventure follows four characters whose stories intersect during the conflict, including James, Freddie’s brother from the original game.

Ubisoft describes the game as a mix of "exploration, action, and puzzles," with players encountering stories ranging from the Harlem Hellfighters to a German diver caught up in the war. Its Game Pass arrival happened with virtually no fanfare. The title simply appeared in the Ultimate library last week, with neither company publicly promoting its addition. Its inclusion may be tied to Ubisoft+, which is part of Game Pass Ultimate, but Xbox hasn’t explained the quiet rollout. Another addition is also waiting in the wings. Digital Pajamas' Don't Fret was recently featured during the 28 Games Later horror showcase, while a separate trailer confirmed it is headed to Xbox Game Pass this winter for Series X|S, PC, and cloud. The horror game casts players as Fret, a sentient guitar trapped inside a music school called Harmonic Heights. "Evade the enemies hunting you, use music to complete puzzles and uncover hidden memories that explain why you're here," its official description reads. The new arrivals extend what has already been a busy year for Xbox Game Pass. Earlier in 2026, Microsoft loaded the service with releases including Final Fantasy IV, Hades II, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, EA Sports NHL 26, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.