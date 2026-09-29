Farrah Abraham Speaks Out After Former Mayor She Accused of Misconduct Is Hit With $13M Verdict

Abraham separately alleges Foppoli drugged and raped her after a 2021 Florida wine tasting, and her civil lawsuit is scheduled for trial in February 2027.

A California jury found Foppoli liable for sexually assaulting seven women; he denies any nonconsensual activity, has never faced criminal charges, and may seek a new trial or appeal.

Farrah Abraham welcomed a $13 million civil verdict against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, saying, “Thank God there was some justice.”

Farrah Abraham is speaking out after seven women won a major civil verdict against the former California mayor she has separately accused of drugging and raping her. A Sonoma County, California jury found former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli liable for sexually assaulting seven women and awarded the plaintiffs roughly $13 million in compensatory damages. The jury later added roughly $2 million in punitive damages. Abraham, who was not a plaintiff in that case, has her own lawsuit pending against Foppoli and said the verdict gave her renewed hope. “My first reaction was, thank God there was some justice,” the former Teen Mom star said, per The New York Post. “My heart just goes out to them. I hope this gives them peace.”

Abraham is among 14 women who have publicly accused Foppoli of sexual abuse or assault. Foppoli has consistently denied engaging in nonconsensual sexual activity, and his attorney said the defense is considering seeking a new trial or appealing the verdict. Abraham alleges Foppoli drugged and raped her after she attended a wine-tasting event in Palm Beach, Florida, in March 2021. She reported the alleged encounter to police and provided investigators with photos and videos. Palm Beach police later suspended their criminal investigation because of evidentiary issues. Separately, the California Attorney General's Office declined in 2024 to bring criminal charges involving other allegations after concluding there was insufficient evidence in cases that were not already barred by the statute of limitations. Foppoli has never been criminally charged in connection with the accusations. Abraham has repeatedly highlighted the distinction between the criminal investigations and the civil cases. “That is very concerning that we are not having criminal justice,” she said following the $13 million verdict. “We are having civil justice right now.” She added, “I am just so happy, I am so grateful that seven other Jane Does got justification. And justice is served.”