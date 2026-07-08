Farrah Abraham’s Mom Debra Danielsen Denies Her ‘Abusive Childhood’ Claims

Appearing on the Lolcow Nature livestream , Debra Danielsen dismissed Farrah's longstanding allegations that she grew up in an abusive household, calling them flat-out false. "I call bullsh*t," Danielsen said when asked about her daughter's claims. "Farrah came from a privileged background. She was flown all over the world, and she had everything that she ever wanted."

Not long after Farrah Abraham made headlines for revealing she needs jaw surgery, her mother is making news of her own—and she's taking direct aim at one of the reality star's most personal claims.

Danielsen went even further, accusing the former Teen Mom star of creating a false narrative to build her public profile. "She made things up that were not true, I think, to get sympathy and to get viewership and to get a following," she said. "Believe me, she didn't come from any kind of turmoil. She didn't come from any kind of bad things happening to her."

The comments add another chapter to one of reality television's longest-running family feuds. Since Teen Mom debuted, Farrah has repeatedly spoken about experiencing emotional and physical abuse during her childhood, while Danielsen has consistently disputed those accounts.

Their history has also played out publicly before: in 2010, Danielsen was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse after Farrah alleged her mother choked and hit her during an argument; the charges were later dropped.

During the livestream, she argued that hearing her daughter publicly characterize their family that way has been deeply painful.

"Her version of what went down, coming up in a family where you had love, you had good relationships, and just trashing all of that... it was an insult to everybody," Danielsen said. "I just think it was not proper. It's heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking."