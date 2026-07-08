GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Farrah Abraham’s Mom Debra Danielsen Denies Her ‘Abusive Childhood’ Claims

On a fiery livestream, Debra Danielsen accused Farrah of using abuse claims for sympathy and attention while making a public plea to granddaughter Sophia.

Farrah Abraham at the Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards held at City Winery on September 17, 2025 in New York, New York.
Photo by Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

Not long after Farrah Abraham made headlines for revealing she needs jaw surgery, her mother is making news of her own—and she's taking direct aim at one of the reality star's most personal claims.

Appearing on the Lolcow Nature livestream, Debra Danielsen dismissed Farrah's longstanding allegations that she grew up in an abusive household, calling them flat-out false. "I call bullsh*t," Danielsen said when asked about her daughter's claims. "Farrah came from a privileged background. She was flown all over the world, and she had everything that she ever wanted."

Danielsen went even further, accusing the former Teen Mom star of creating a false narrative to build her public profile. "She made things up that were not true, I think, to get sympathy and to get viewership and to get a following," she said. "Believe me, she didn't come from any kind of turmoil. She didn't come from any kind of bad things happening to her."

The comments add another chapter to one of reality television's longest-running family feuds. Since Teen Mom debuted, Farrah has repeatedly spoken about experiencing emotional and physical abuse during her childhood, while Danielsen has consistently disputed those accounts.

Their history has also played out publicly before: in 2010, Danielsen was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse after Farrah alleged her mother choked and hit her during an argument; the charges were later dropped.

During the livestream, she argued that hearing her daughter publicly characterize their family that way has been deeply painful.

"Her version of what went down, coming up in a family where you had love, you had good relationships, and just trashing all of that... it was an insult to everybody," Danielsen said. "I just think it was not proper. It's heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking."

Danielsen also revealed that she hasn't spoken to either Farrah or her granddaughter Sophia in roughly five years. While she admitted she no longer expects to repair her relationship with her daughter, she closed the interview with a message directed at Sophia: "Sophia, if you're watching this, grandma's here, and she loves you."

The interview comes as Farrah remains in the spotlight following her recent disclosure that she's preparing for surgery after saying she can no longer fully open her mouth because of what she described as a degenerative jaw condition.

The procedure marks another medical chapter for the reality star, who has publicly documented years of cosmetic enhancements—including breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, chin surgery, veneers, buttock enhancements, lip procedures and facial fillers—while often describing many of them as "corrective" or "preventative."

Farrah has also said she stepped away from fillers and Botox in late 2025 after experiencing allergic reactions and deciding to focus on self-acceptance.

Related Stories

Farrah Abraham Reveals She Can No Longer Open Her Jaw After Plastic Surgery
Pop Culture

Farrah Abraham Says She Can’t Fully Open Her Mouth Due to Jaw Condition

The former ‘Teen Mom’ star details the degenerative jaw disease, the $50K in cosmetic work, and the ‘really big surgery’ she’s now scared to face.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
Logan and Jake Paul's Mom Breaks Her Silence With Bombshell Memoir, 'F*ck the Pauls'
Pop Culture

Logan and Jake Paul’s Mom Breaks Her Silence With Memoir ‘F*** the Pauls’

Pam Stepnick will release her explosive memoir on January 27, 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo217 days ago
Ex-Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Details Relationship with 'Much Older Man' as a Teen
Pop Culture

Jennette McCurdy Says Her Teen Relationship With an Older Man Was ‘Addictive’

The former 'iCarly' star says she was 17 when she began dating a man in his mid-30s.

Bernadette Giacomazzo201 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App