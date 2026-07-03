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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Farrah Abraham’s Mom Debra Danielsen Denies Her ‘Abusive Childhood’ Claims
On a fiery livestream, Debra Danielsen accused Farrah of using abuse claims for sympathy and attention while making a public plea to granddaughter Sophia.
Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Pop Culture
Farrah Abraham Says She Can’t Fully Open Her Mouth Due to Jaw Condition
The former ‘Teen Mom’ star details the degenerative jaw disease, the $50K in cosmetic work, and the ‘really big surgery’ she’s now scared to face.
Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Music
Premiere: Farrah's "ID" Blends Her Iranian Heritage With A Thoroughly London Sound
A firm reminder that nothing will ever feel quite as satisfying as being yourself.
James Keith2278 days ago