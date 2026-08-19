‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 Is ‘Incredible,’ Paramount+ Boss Says Ahead of Premiere Date Reveal

A Season 5 writers’ room is already open, and Taylor Sheridan’s expanding universe now includes spinoff Frisco King, an eight-episode Samuel L. Jackson–led series that keeps Sheridan tied to Paramount+ even as he eyes a move to NBCUniversal.

Season 4 will bring “violence, death, and Sly,” with character deaths likely to spark both outrage and celebration, while Dwight “The General” Manfredi faces new rivals like English Dan and power players Amanda Clark and tech billionaire Bradley Van Heusen.

Paramount+ originals chief Jane Wiseman says a premiere date for Season 4 of Tulsa King is about to be announced, calling the new episodes “incredible” and confirming the Sylvester Stallone crime drama “is continuing.”

Tulsa King Season 4 still doesn't have a premiere date, but that wait apparently won't last much longer. Paramount+ Head of Originals Jane Wiseman says the streamer is preparing to announce when the Sylvester Stallone crime drama returns—and offered a strong early review of what fans are about to see. “We’re about to announce the premiere date for Tulsa King Season 4,” Wiseman told Deadline. “It’s an incredible season. Sly [Stallone] is in great form in the show, and there’s going to be some surprises.” More importantly for the show's future, she added, “But that show is continuing.”