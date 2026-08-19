‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 Is ‘Incredible,’ Paramount+ Boss Says Ahead of Premiere Date Reveal

Key Takeaways
- Paramount+ originals chief Jane Wiseman says a premiere date for Season 4 of Tulsa King is about to be announced, calling the new episodes “incredible” and confirming the Sylvester Stallone crime drama “is continuing.”
- Season 4 will bring “violence, death, and Sly,” with character deaths likely to spark both outrage and celebration, while Dwight “The General” Manfredi faces new rivals like English Dan and power players Amanda Clark and tech billionaire Bradley Van Heusen.
- A Season 5 writers’ room is already open, and Taylor Sheridan’s expanding universe now includes spinoff Frisco King, an eight-episode Samuel L. Jackson–led series that keeps Sheridan tied to Paramount+ even as he eyes a move to NBCUniversal.
Tulsa King Season 4 still doesn't have a premiere date, but that wait apparently won't last much longer. Paramount+ Head of Originals Jane Wiseman says the streamer is preparing to announce when the Sylvester Stallone crime drama returns—and offered a strong early review of what fans are about to see.
“We’re about to announce the premiere date for Tulsa King Season 4,” Wiseman told Deadline. “It’s an incredible season. Sly [Stallone] is in great form in the show, and there’s going to be some surprises.” More importantly for the show's future, she added, “But that show is continuing.”
That's the most concrete update yet after months of teases surrounding Season 4. Stallone previously revealed that the new episodes had entered the editing process, telling followers they were “COMING YOUR WAY SOON!”
Kevin Pollak, meanwhile, offered a considerably bloodier preview. The actor, who plays FBI Special Agent Musso, summed up the new season as “Violence, death, and Sly,” while warning that some character deaths could inspire “some outrage” and “maybe some celebration.”
Season 3 left plenty of unfinished business for Stallone's Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After defeating Jeremiah Dunmire and securing a federal liquor license for the Montague distillery, Dwight still found himself indebted to Musso. The FBI agent closed out their deal with a warning—“You f*cking owe me”—leaving their volatile relationship intact heading into Season 4.
There will also be new players entering Dwight's orbit. Former gangster-turned-actor Richie Stephens has been cast as English Dan, a mid-level crime boss and rival supplier. Gretchen Mol joins the series as Tulsa politician Amanda Clark, while Flula Borg will recur as tech billionaire Bradley Van Heusen.
Paramount+ is already looking beyond those episodes. A Season 5 writers' room reportedly opened after Season 4 wrapped production, with discussions underway about moving the series from Atlanta to New York. The relocation could carry story significance since Dwight was a New York Mafia capo before being sent to Oklahoma, though Paramount+ has not formally announced a fifth-season renewal.
Wiseman isn't closing that door. Asked directly whether Tulsa King could continue beyond Season 4, she responded, “It could,” while pointing to the streamer's substantial slate of Taylor Sheridan projects.
That slate now includes Frisco King, the Samuel L. Jackson-led spinoff centered on Russell Lee Washington Jr., who debuted in Tulsa King Season 3. Sheridan wrote all eight episodes of the Texas-set series, which was originally developed as NOLA King.
Wiseman confirmed that Frisco King is still coming, as Paramount+ continues working closely with Sheridan ahead of his eventual move to NBCUniversal.