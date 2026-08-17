Andy Cohen Defends Phaedra Parks at 'RHOA' Reunion, Says He Misses Kenya Moore

On Radio Andy, Cohen said he texts former cast member Kenya Moore and misses her, leaving the door open for a possible return after her Season 16 exit following a suspension tied to explicit images shown at her hair spa opening.

Parks and Cole, whose feud also involved business drama and the “meat-gate” rumor about Cole secretly eating meat, now say they’re fine and have spent time together despite the on-screen clash.

At the Season 17 Part 2 reunion, Andy Cohen publicly backed Phaedra Parks against Pinky Cole’s claim that Parks went to Bravo execs over an alleged weapons comment, saying he’s known Parks for years and she “would’ve called” him if she wanted to make it a thing.

Andy Cohen is standing behind one RHOA veteran while making it clear he still has plenty of love for another. The Bravo host defended Phaedra Parks during Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion amid her dispute with newcomer Pinky Cole. Separately, Cohen recently revealed on Radio Andy that he remains in regular contact with former cast member Kenya Moore—and admitted he misses having her around.

During the reunion, Cole accused Parks of going to Bravo executives over an off-camera comment Cole allegedly made about protecting herself. Parks denied taking the issue to network higher-ups, telling Cole, “If I wanted to go to the higher-ups, I really would've went to them.” Cohen then stepped in. “I've known this woman for many years,” he said of Parks. “If she really wanted to make a thing, she would've called me or she would've called someone in New York. And she didn't.” The exchange occurred during a broader confrontation between Parks and Cole that spanned everything from business disputes to the so-called “meat-gate” rumor. Parks had initially been blamed for claiming that Cole, the founder of Slutty Vegan, secretly ate meat. Kelli Potter was later identified as the person who made the original comment, with Potter and Shamea Morton Mwangi apologizing for their roles in spreading it. Despite their arguments at the reunion, Parks and Cole said they have since moved forward. “We're fine!” Cole said, explaining that she had recently spent time at Parks' home. Parks similarly said she “never had a problem with her.”

Cohen's defense of Parks comes as he is also publicly discussing another major RHOA figure: Kenya Moore.