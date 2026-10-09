'RHOP' Alum Mia Thornton Hit With Felony Charge Over Alleged $11K Furniture Theft

Thornton, who left RHOP after four seasons and relocated to Atlanta in 2025, could face jail time if convicted and has not responded to the latest report.

Prosecutors say Thornton and associate Jared McGriff removed the items while moving out on October 28, 2025, and authorities arrested her at Atlanta’s airport the following month.

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton faces felony theft charges for allegedly taking furniture and a TV worth about $11,000 from a rented Atlanta condo.

Mia Thornton's legal troubles are escalating. The former Real Housewives of Potomac star is now facing a felony theft charge stemming from allegations that she stole thousands of dollars worth of furniture from an Atlanta condo last year. TMZ obtained court documents revealing that the Fulton County District Attorney has formally charged the reality TV personality with theft by taking, which could land her in jail if convicted. The charge stems from an October 28, 2025, incident involving Thornton and an associate, Jared McGriff. Prosecutors allege the pair took furniture and a television valued between $5,000 and $25,000 from a furnished condo they had been renting. The alleged theft occurred as they were moving out of the property, reportedly during the middle of the night.

The felony filing marks a significant development for Thornton, whose November 2025 arrest initially brought the allegations to public attention. Authorities took the 40-year-old into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on November 19 after they discovered an active warrant tied to the missing property. At the time, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed Thornton was arrested "without incident" and subsequently booked into Fulton County Jail. TMZ also obtained footage of the arrest at the airport. The accusations originated with Thornton's former landlord, who contacted authorities through a property management company after discovering items were missing from the condo. According to a police report filed at the time, the landlord alleged that "the tenants also took all of the furniture which was in the unit prior to their move-in as well as the TV which was on the wall." The landlord initially estimated the missing property at about $11,000, an amount within the range specified in the felony charge.

Thornton addressed the turmoil surrounding her arrest in a November 2025 social media post, describing her efforts to remain "grounded" amid the "chaos." The legal developments follow Thornton’s highly publicized departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac, where she appeared from Seasons 6 through 9. In April 2025, Thornton announced she was leaving the Bravo franchise and relocating her family to Atlanta. She described her four-season run as "an unforgettable journey" and thanked Andy Cohen, Bravo, her castmates, and viewers for their support. She also made it clear she had ambitious plans beyond reality television. "This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can't wait to take you all along for the ride," Thornton wrote at the time.

She followed that announcement with an even bigger declaration: "I don't just make headlines — I make History. Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded."