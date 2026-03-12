Pop Culture

'Real Housewives' Couple Charged In $5K Palm Beach Grocery Scam

Police say former ‘Real Housewives of Pretoria’ star and her ‘celebrity lawyer’ husband pulled off 52 trips, ticket switching, and a $5K haul in sparkling water.

'Real Housewives' Couple Arrested for Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Sparkling Water in Palm Beach
Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

A reality TV personality tied to the global Real Housewives franchise is facing criminal charges in Florida after police accused her and her husband of repeatedly stealing groceries—including thousands of dollars’ worth of sparkling water—from a local supermarket.

Authorities in Palm Beach County, Florida, told WPBF that The Real Housewives of Pretoria cast member Melany Viljoen and her husband, Petrus Viljoen, were arrested on Tuesday, March 10, following a traffic stop involving a black Range Rover that investigators believe was used during a string of retail thefts.

According to police, the couple allegedly targeted a Publix store located at 1001 S. Federal Highway, returning dozens of times over roughly six months beginning in August 2025.

Investigators reviewed store surveillance footage and transaction records, ultimately linking the pair to 52 separate visits to the supermarket. Authorities say those trips resulted in 392 items being taken without proper payment. The goods included fruit, soda, toilet paper, and large quantities of sparkling water, with the merchandise totaling $5,302.17.

Prosecutors allege the couple used a technique known as “ticket switching,” in which cheaper barcodes are scanned for more expensive products. According to the arrest affidavit, some items were rung up at the low price of seasoning packets instead of their actual price.

Police also say several products were not scanned at the self-checkout before the couple exited the store. Investigators further claim Petrus was seen speaking with employees “in an effort to distract the employee while Melany committed the crime,” and that he at times pushed shopping carts past the final point of sale without paying.

Both Melany and Petrus Viljoen have been charged with aggravated grand retail theft, a second-degree felony in Florida that carries a potential penalty of up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The case has drawn particular attention because of Melany Viljoen’s connection to the international Real Housewives reality TV universe. She previously appeared on The Real Housewives of Pretoria, an Afrikaans-language series that debuted in 2022 and followed a group of affluent women in South Africa’s capital city.

The show ran for one season and formed part of the broader Real Housewives franchise, which has expanded into dozens of international editions.

During a post-Miranda interview, Viljoen reportedly told investigators she acted alone and said she had been operating in “survival mode” since relocating to the United States last summer. She also told authorities she had not worked since arriving in the country.

Her husband denied involvement in the alleged thefts, though both acknowledged they were the individuals shown in surveillance footage.

Viljoen previously hosted a podcast that released weekly episodes through October 2025 and operates a nail brand, while Petrus has described himself as a “celebrity lawyer.”

Following news of the arrest, Viljoen’s Instagram account was archived.

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