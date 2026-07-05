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Prince Harry’s Security Battle Leaves Meghan Markle and Kids Out of the UK

Here’s what went wrong and how the King's failure to provide adequate security could keep Meghan Markle and the Sussex children away from Britain for good.

Prince Harry Will No Longer Bring Meghan Markle or His Children to England Following Security Failure
Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Just days after signaling that the Sussex family planned to return to Britain together, Prince Harry has dramatically revised those plans. Amid an unresolved security dispute, the Duke of Sussex will travel to London without Meghan Markle, Prince Archie of Sussex, and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

The Duke of Sussex’s representative confirmed the decision in a statement to USA Today, and it marks the latest chapter in a years-long battle over the family's protection in the U.K. While Harry is still expected to attend engagements connected to the countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, his wife and children will sit out the London portion of the trip. The spokesperson added that Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet could still join Harry later on, but those plans remain under review.

The change comes only days after the Sussexes appeared to be moving closer to a long-awaited family return. Harry had accepted King Charles III's offer to stay on a royal estate during the visit, a proposal that would have provided security while they were on royal property. But Harry's team has consistently argued that the real concern begins the moment they leave those grounds.

"The issue has never been accommodation," a spokesperson for Harry previously said. "The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit." Harry's long-standing position is that protection must follow the individual rather than a specific location.

Security has become one of the defining issues of Harry's post-royal life. After he and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California, they lost taxpayer-funded police protection in Britain. Harry challenged that decision in court but ultimately lost his appeal, a setback he later said fundamentally changed his ability to bring his family home.

Speaking after the ruling, Harry admitted he no longer saw a path forward under the current arrangements. "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he said.

He also acknowledged the emotional impact of that reality, adding, "I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do," before saying it was "really quite sad" that Archie and Lilibet may never get to experience the country where he grew up.

The security debate has unfolded alongside a busy period for the Sussexes. Meghan has continued expanding her lifestyle brand, As ever, and she is releasing new products while vacationing in Europe.

The couple has also continued developing new projects through their first-look partnership with Netflix, including a forthcoming adaptation of No Way Out, based on the war in Afghanistan.

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