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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Moving Back to the U.K.

After six years living in the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed back home.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo during a Scar Tree Walk.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children will soon head back to Britain.

Per People, six years after relocating to the United States due to the intense media scrutiny and tensions with the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on staying in the U.K. for an extended period of time, which includes having their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, attend school starting next month.

The move comes after Harry and Markle brought Archie and Lilibet to the U.K. last month, where the children reunited with their grandfather, King Charles, for the first time in four years. It is believed that Charles has been aware that the couple will not resume their royal duties as part of their return.

It is unclear where the family will reside.

It remains to be seen if their return to the U.K. could pave the way to reconciliation between Harry and his brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex claimed in his memoir that he was attacked by William during a disagreement centered around Markle.

Harry also called William his “arch nemesis” in the book.

Harry and Markle plan on keeping their home in Montecito, California, as well as their vacation property in Portugal.

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