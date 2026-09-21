Mark Ruffalo Tells California AG ‘Do Not Cave’ as Paramount Reaches Warner Bros. Merger Settlement

The reported settlement would give CBS and CNN independent editorial boards and could fine Paramount $30 million for every film it falls short of its annual 30-movie theatrical commitment.

Ruffalo cited 5,670 filmmakers and more than 75,000 petition signers who oppose the merger, arguing that its promises will not protect entertainment workers.

Mark Ruffalo urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta not to approve Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery takeover, writing, “Don’t you dare, Rob Bonta, do not cave.”

He pointed to the thousands of entertainment workers who have spent months opposing the combination. "5,670 filmmakers put their necks on the line for you to fight this merger," Ruffalo wrote, adding that more than 75,000 people had signed a petition against a settlement. "You work for the people—the very people who will be hurt if you let this lousy deal filled with empty promises go forward."

Then the states scored their biggest victory: a federal judge stopped Paramount from closing the acquisition while the antitrust case proceeded. A March trial threatened to leave both companies stuck in merger limbo for months. That uncertainty quickly spilled beyond the courtroom. Warner struggled to retain some talent, including Quinta Brunson, who moved her overall deal to Disney's 20th Television. Employees at both companies faced the prospect of thousands of layoffs, while contractual restrictions complicated some of Warner's long-term deals. Paramount also faced an expensive clock. If the transaction remained unfinished into October, the company would begin paying Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders roughly $7 million per day in late-closing fees. Settlement suddenly offers Paramount a way out. Bonta had previously expressed skepticism about promises governing how a combined company would behave, saying he preferred structural remedies that could preserve competition rather than simply regulate Paramount after the merger.