Latest Stories
Jessica Simpson Says Her DMs Are Open, But Men Need to be Verified to Get Through
Simpson and her second husband, Eric Johnson, are currently separated.
Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Kept an 'Age of Consent Rulebook'
As 98 Degrees topped charts, the members were mid-20s navigating teen fandom, shifting consent laws, and industry execs intent on protecting their product.
Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Was Pushed to Become the 'White Jodeci'
Inside the Motown plan that sent 98 Degrees to Harlem churches, Jodeci’s studio—and pushed Nick Lachey into a boy band identity crisis.
Naomi Osaka Sells Back L.A. Home to Nick & Vanessa Lachey for $2M More Than Initial Purchase Price
The Lacheys repurchased the home for a 'dash under $8M,' while Osaka purchased it for $6.3M.
'Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica' Was Less Scripted Than You Thought It Was
Former 'Newlyweds' producer Sue Kolinsky explains that Jessica's "dumb blonde act" wasn't an act.