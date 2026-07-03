Nick Lachey

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Latest Stories

Jessica Simpson
Pop Culture

Jessica Simpson Says Her DMs Are Open, But Men Need to be Verified to Get Through

Simpson and her second husband, Eric Johnson, are currently separated.

tara mahadevan24 days ago
Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Had an 'Age of Consent Guidebook'
Pop Culture

Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Kept an 'Age of Consent Rulebook'

As 98 Degrees topped charts, the members were mid-20s navigating teen fandom, shifting consent laws, and industry execs intent on protecting their product.

Bernadette Giacomazzo99 days ago
Nick Lachey Says He Faced a 'White Identity Crisis' During His Boy Band Days
Pop Culture

Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Was Pushed to Become the 'White Jodeci'

Inside the Motown plan that sent 98 Degrees to Harlem churches, Jodeci’s studio—and pushed Nick Lachey into a boy band identity crisis.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
Naomi Osaka Sells Back L.A. Home to Nick & Vanessa Lachey for $2M More Than Her Initial Purchase Price
Sports

Naomi Osaka Sells Back L.A. Home to Nick & Vanessa Lachey for $2M More Than Initial Purchase Price

The Lacheys repurchased the home for a 'dash under $8M,' while Osaka purchased it for $6.3M.

Bernadette Giacomazzo334 days ago
jessica simpson nick lachey
Pop Culture

'Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica' Was Less Scripted Than You Thought It Was

Former 'Newlyweds' producer Sue Kolinsky explains that Jessica's "dumb blonde act" wasn't an act.

Lauren Zupkus3294 days ago
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