'90 Day Fiancé' Star Leida Margaretha Considers Another Baby as Infant Death Probed

Eric Rosenbrook says he and Leida Margaretha are still grieving the loss of their infant daughter, but have not ruled out having another child in the future. Speaking publicly for the first time about the possibility, the former 90 Day Fiancé star said the couple is “taking things one day at a time” following the tragedy that has placed their family under intense scrutiny. Rosenbrook told TMZ that he and Margaretha have not made a final decision about trying for another baby. The couple’s daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, died in July 2025 after being hospitalized and placed on life support for several days.

According to Rosenbrook, the loss remains deeply painful, and the couple is focused on grieving rather than rushing into major family decisions. The comments come as Margaretha remains in the spotlight for multiple legal matters. Earlier this week, she appeared in a Wisconsin courtroom in connection with a separate case involving 24 felony counts tied to allegations of wire fraud, forgery, theft, and bail jumping. Court records show Margaretha was released after signing a $1,000 signature bond and agreeing to a no-contact order preventing her from contacting employees of the business involved in the case or from entering its premises. Her next court date is scheduled for June 17. Margaretha’s attorney, Taylor Hart, has said the charges discussed during the hearing are not new allegations but rather refiled claims connected to earlier conduct. “The most recent criminal charges levied against Ms. Margaretha in Juneau County are not actually new allegations of new criminal conduct but rather are re-filed charges stemming from old conduct alleged to have occurred in 2023 and 2024,” Hart said in a statement.

He added that Margaretha intends to challenge the case again in court and “continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing.” The couple’s latest comments about their future family plans come as they continue disputing official findings related to their daughter’s death. An assessment from the Adams County Health and Human Services Department determined the infant’s death was “non-accidental,” and investigators concluded there was “a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother.” Both Margaretha and Rosenbrook have rejected that conclusion and say they hired a private medical examiner to review the autopsy. Rosenbrook has argued that their independent expert believes the original examination was flawed, claiming the report did not clearly determine the age of a fracture cited in the investigation and suggesting certain injuries may have occurred during childbirth or during CPR attempts.

Margaretha and Rosenbrook first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé in 2018, where viewers watched their international relationship unfold on camera.