Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Leida Margaretha Freed After Court Hearing Amid 'Non-Accidental' Baby Death

Her lawyer calls the charges a refiled attack, she denies harming her child, and a “non-accidental” ruling raises new questions for the 90 Day Fiancé alum.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Leida Margaretha Freed After Court Hearing Amid 'Non-Accidental' Baby Death
Image Courtesy of TLC. Used with Permission.

90 Day Fiancé personality Leida Margaretha appeared in a Wisconsin courtroom this week and was released after a hearing connected to a separate criminal case, days after authorities confirmed that the death of her infant daughter had been classified as “non-accidental.”

Court records from Juneau County obtained by Us Weekly show that Margaretha was allowed to leave following the March 11 hearing after signing a $1,000 signature bond tied to a set of felony charges unrelated to the child’s death.

The hearing addressed 24 felony counts Margaretha is facing in Wisconsin, including allegations of wire fraud, forgery, theft, and multiple counts of bail jumping.

According to a county court clerk, the judge issued a no-contact order prohibiting Margaretha from contacting employees of the business involved in the case or from entering its premises.

Because she was not previously held in custody, Margaretha was free to leave the courthouse after the proceeding. Her next scheduled court date is June 17.

Margaretha’s attorney, Taylor Hart, said in a statement that the charges discussed during the hearing are not new allegations but rather a revival of earlier claims.

“The most recent criminal charges levied against Ms. Margaretha in Juneau County are not actually new allegations of new criminal conduct but rather are re-filed charges stemming from old conduct alleged to have occurred in 2023 and 2024,” Hart said.

He added that Margaretha had previously contested the allegations and intends to do so again, saying she “remains actively engaged in the court process throughout her various cases and continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing.”

The court appearance came shortly after a separate development involving the couple’s infant daughter. An assessment from the Adams County Health and Human Services Department determined that the baby’s death was “non-accidental.”

According to reports citing the agency’s findings, investigators concluded there was “a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother,” though no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the child’s death.

Both Margaretha and Rosenbrook have pushed back against that determination. Rosenbrook previously confirmed that the couple retained a private medical examiner to review the autopsy and challenge the findings.

Margaretha’s attorney echoed that position, stating that she disputes the medical examiner’s conclusion and “continues to adamantly deny all allegations of wrongdoing and would have never harmed her child.”

Margaretha rose to public recognition through the TLC reality franchise 90 Day Fiancé, where she and then-partner Eric Rosenbrook appeared during the show’s sixth season in 2018.

The pair met through an international dating platform and allowed cameras to document their relationship as they navigated the immigration process and marriage in the United States. Although the couple stepped away from the franchise years ago, recent legal developments have brought them back into the public spotlight.

The couple first confirmed the death of their newborn daughter in July 2025 after the child was hospitalized and placed on life support. Rosenbrook later announced on social media that the baby had died several days later.

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