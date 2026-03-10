Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Leida Margaretha's Baby's Death Ruled 'Non-Accidental'

Child welfare officials say evidence points to abuse, while Leida’s ex challenges the autopsy and blasts CPS amid an open criminal investigation.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Leida Margaretha's Daughter's Death Ruled 'Non-Accidental'
Image Courtesy of TLC. Used with Permission.

The death of the infant daughter of 90 Day Fiancé personality Leida Margaretha has been classified as “non-accidental,” according to findings from Wisconsin’s Adams County Health and Human Services Department.

The determination, confirmed through a six-month child welfare review and obtained by TMZ, has intensified scrutiny around the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and the ongoing investigation into what happened.

Authorities say the baby, identified in reports as Alisa, was brought to a hospital on July 5, 2025, with multiple injuries. The infant died four days later, on July 9, after being removed from life support.

According to the agency’s summary report, the county worked alongside medical professionals and law enforcement during its assessment. The document states there was “a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother,” though investigators also note that no criminal charges have been filed as of this writing, and the case remains under active review.

The report outlines the agency’s findings following its investigation. In addition to classifying the death as non-accidental, the assessment notes the infant lived in a household with Margaretha and a 12-year-old half-sibling, while the child’s father had visitation rights but did not live inside the home.

Authorities also disclosed that Child Protective Services had been assessing a separate report involving the family shortly before the infant was hospitalized. A home visit occurred on July 2, 2025—three days before the baby was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Margaretha became known to reality-TV audiences through the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, which follows international couples navigating immigration and marriage in the United States. The Indonesian-born reality figure appeared on the franchise with then-partner Eric Rosenbrook.

Rosenbrook has publicly challenged the findings, saying he and Margaretha retained a private medical examiner to review the case and dispute the “non-accidental” classification. According to Rosenbrook, the independent expert believes the original autopsy was poorly conducted and that some injuries may have alternate explanations.

He claimed a fracture referenced in the investigation could have occurred during childbirth via C-section, while another rib injury may have happened during CPR attempts.

Rosenbrook also criticized Child Protective Services, telling TMZ the agency is “the definition of fascism,” adding, “As far as CPS goes, they’re a hammer, and every parent is a nail.”

The developments arrive amid broader legal trouble for Margaretha. Wisconsin prosecutors previously filed 24 felony charges against her in an unrelated case, including allegations of bail jumping, wire fraud, forgery, and theft from a business.

Meanwhile, Rosenbrook was arrested in July 2025 after an alleged domestic dispute involving another TLC personality, and he confirmed at the time that the couple was no longer together.

Despite the ongoing investigation and the infant’s death, Rosenbrook also told TMZ that he and Margaretha have not yet decided whether they might attempt to have another child in the future.

The Adams County report states that the criminal investigation into the baby’s death remains open.

Related Stories

'90 Day Fiance' Star Veronica Rodriguez Gets Domestic Violence Charges Dropped
Pop Culture

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Veronica Rodriguez’s Domestic Violence Charges Are Dropped

Court records show domestic violence charges against Veronica Rodriguez and her fiancé were dismissed a month after their arrest in North Carolina during a domestic dispute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo245 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Chantel Everett Engaged to Ashley Bowen
Pop Culture

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Chantel Everett Engaged to Ashley Bowen

Chantel Everett is engaged to Ashley Bowen after their relationship blossomed from friendship to romance following her split from Pedro Jimeno.

Bernadette Giacomazzo268 days ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Under Fire for Viral Video Attempt While Being 'Disrespectful' at Nobu New Orleans
Pop Culture

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jovi Dufren Under Fire After ‘Disrespectful’ Nobu Confrontation Goes Viral

Jovi Dufren’s Wagyu dumpling dispute spirals into a messy scene, with Nobu staff claiming he was cut off, aggressive, and filming for viral attention.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App