'90 Day Fiancé' Star Leida Margaretha's Baby's Death Ruled 'Non-Accidental'

The death of the infant daughter of 90 Day Fiancé personality Leida Margaretha has been classified as “non-accidental,” according to findings from Wisconsin’s Adams County Health and Human Services Department. The determination, confirmed through a six-month child welfare review and obtained by TMZ, has intensified scrutiny around the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and the ongoing investigation into what happened.

Authorities say the baby, identified in reports as Alisa, was brought to a hospital on July 5, 2025, with multiple injuries. The infant died four days later, on July 9, after being removed from life support.

According to the agency’s summary report, the county worked alongside medical professionals and law enforcement during its assessment. The document states there was “a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother,” though investigators also note that no criminal charges have been filed as of this writing, and the case remains under active review. The report outlines the agency’s findings following its investigation. In addition to classifying the death as non-accidental, the assessment notes the infant lived in a household with Margaretha and a 12-year-old half-sibling, while the child’s father had visitation rights but did not live inside the home. Authorities also disclosed that Child Protective Services had been assessing a separate report involving the family shortly before the infant was hospitalized. A home visit occurred on July 2, 2025—three days before the baby was taken to the hospital with injuries. Margaretha became known to reality-TV audiences through the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, which follows international couples navigating immigration and marriage in the United States. The Indonesian-born reality figure appeared on the franchise with then-partner Eric Rosenbrook. Rosenbrook has publicly challenged the findings, saying he and Margaretha retained a private medical examiner to review the case and dispute the “non-accidental” classification. According to Rosenbrook, the independent expert believes the original autopsy was poorly conducted and that some injuries may have alternate explanations.

He claimed a fracture referenced in the investigation could have occurred during childbirth via C-section, while another rib injury may have happened during CPR attempts. Rosenbrook also criticized Child Protective Services, telling TMZ the agency is “the definition of fascism,” adding, “As far as CPS goes, they’re a hammer, and every parent is a nail.” The developments arrive amid broader legal trouble for Margaretha. Wisconsin prosecutors previously filed 24 felony charges against her in an unrelated case, including allegations of bail jumping, wire fraud, forgery, and theft from a business. Meanwhile, Rosenbrook was arrested in July 2025 after an alleged domestic dispute involving another TLC personality, and he confirmed at the time that the couple was no longer together. Despite the ongoing investigation and the infant’s death, Rosenbrook also told TMZ that he and Margaretha have not yet decided whether they might attempt to have another child in the future.

The Adams County report states that the criminal investigation into the baby’s death remains open.