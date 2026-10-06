Billy Bob Thornton’s ‘Landman’ Season 3 Is Looking for Texans to Join the Cast

Filming could continue into early 2027, while Colm Feore and Mustafa Speaks will return as series regulars in the show’s post-Season 2 reset.

The production will pay $150–$200 for 12-hour shoots, and some roles will require fittings or vehicles for scenes.

Landman Season 3 is officially in production, and now Taylor Sheridan is looking for Texans who want to get in front of the cameras. According to The Houston Chronicle, the Paramount+ drama starring Billy Bob Thornton has issued new casting calls for background actors as filming continues around Fort Worth. The production is looking to fill several distinctly different roles, including college students, Latino party guests, an elderly Latino man, museum docents, and museum security. The casting notice says that extras will earn between $150 and $200 for 12 hours of work. Some roles require costume fittings, while actors cast as party guests may even get their cars into the show: select extras are being asked to bring vehicles that can be parked outside the house where the scene is being filmed.

Applicants can submit their applications through MyCastingFile. The casting call arrives just as Landman Season 3 finally gets rolling after months of shifting production dates. James Jordan, who plays Dale Bradley, recently confirmed his return to set with a photo and a simple message: “Up n runnin’ and back after it!” Jordan had previously said filming would begin sometime in September and continue “through the first quarter of next year.” That represented another move in the production timeline after Thornton had earlier indicated cameras could begin rolling in May, with later expectations pointing toward August. The new season will also bring bigger roles for two familiar faces. Colm Feore, who plays Nate, and Mustafa Speaks, who plays Boss, have been promoted to series regulars as Landman moves into the new business structure established by its Season 2 finale. Thornton's Tommy Norris is no longer working for M-Tex after being fired by Cami Miller (Demi Moore). Instead, Tommy launched CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, with cartel boss Gallino (Andy Garcia) providing the financial muscle. Cooper (Jacob Lofland) became president, Nate became treasurer, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) became COO and chief counsel, while Dale and Boss remain firmly in Tommy's orbit.

Tommy's father T.L., played by Sam Elliott, is also part of the family's new chapter, putting three generations of Norrises around the fledgling operation while Cami remains at M-Tex. Co-creator Christian Wallace has called the Season 3 overhaul a “reset,” but Jordan has already indicated that Sheridan isn't reinventing Landman simply because Tommy's circumstances have changed. “It’s going to be fantastic,” Jordan previously said. “Taylor is writing as we speak. It’s going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes — just like season 1 and season 2 have been.” Jordan has also gotten his hands on some of that closely guarded material. “I’ve got the season 3 script. It was sent to me right in this phone,” he said. “I will guard it with my life.”

What remains guarded is when audiences will actually see those episodes. Paramount+ still hasn't announced a Season 3 premiere date, and with filming expected to stretch into the first quarter of 2027, a return this year is off the table.