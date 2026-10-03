Kylie Kelce Invited Kate Middleton to Talk Field Hockey — And Somehow Ended Up Apologizing

Kelce said she would watch her mouth around Catherine but now doubts the royal has time to appear, despite Prince William’s previous appearance on New Heights.

Kelce originally invited Catherine to discuss field hockey and parenting on Not Gonna Lie, but royal fans also criticized her language and urged her to “clean up” her act.

Kylie Kelce apologized for calling Catherine, Princess of Wales, “Princess Kate” and said she now knows how to address her respectfully.

Kylie Kelce has apologized to Kate Middleton after discovering that apparently even an invitation to talk field hockey can become an international incident when British royal etiquette gets involved. The Not Gonna Lie host addressed the backlash on her Oct. 1 episode after royal watchers criticized how she referred to Middleton while inviting her onto the podcast a week earlier. “I love learning, so I was unaware that calling Princess Catherine ‘Princess Kate’ was offensive,” Kelce said. “I didn't know that. Now I know that. Now I will proceed accordingly.”

Kelce added, “I apologize for the mistake. I would like to refer to people in the most respectful way and how they feel respected.” The controversy began when Kelce, who played field hockey at Cabrini University, saw Middleton playing shinty, a Scottish sport similar to field hockey, during a royal engagement and floated an innocent, kind proposition. “Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids,” Kelce said. “I don't know. We got a couple of things in common.” She got one thing wrong: Middleton hasn't primarily used the Duchess of Cambridge title since Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, when Prince William became Prince of Wales. But “Kate Middleton” remains so widely used that outlets like People and E! News still use the name in their coverage, and also because Americans fought and won a whole Revolutionary War back in the day, so they didn’t have to worry about such things in the 21st century.

That didn't stop some royal watchers from turning the invitation into an etiquette lesson. Kelce even read one comment calling Middleton “too refined and beautiful” to be subjected to her cursing, and warned the famously unfiltered podcaster to “clean up” her act. Kelce agreed she'd watch her mouth around Middleton but pushed back against the idea that she doesn't understand basic situational etiquette. “Would I curse at her face? No,” Kelce said. “At the end of the day, I am respectful of the situations that I am put in, at least being respectful to the people I am speaking to.” The royal-etiquette fuss becomes particularly amusing when one considers how comfortably Kate’s husband, William, has already entered the Kelce-verse.