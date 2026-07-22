Gayle King Reacts to Being Named 'Worst-Dressed' at World Cup Final

King stood in solidarity with fellow “worst-dressed” picks Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, and Winnie Harlow, calling the whole thing hilarious and pointing out they’ve all made best-dressed lists before, as Spain beat Argentina 1–0 in the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium.

She said she didn’t realize the World Cup had become a fashion show, backed by co-host Norah O’Donnell’s on-air compliment about her look.

Gayle King laughed off being labeled the World Cup Final’s “worst-dressed” and defended her all-white tank top and designer cargo pants on CBS Mornings, noting her son even ironed them.

Gayle King did not attend the World Cup Final expecting to defend her pants on national television. But after one publication crowned her the event’s worst-dressed celebrity, the CBS Mornings anchor fired back—while laughing off the entire fashion controversy. According to Page Six, King wore an all-white look to Sunday’s Spain-Argentina showdown at MetLife Stadium: a fitted Boston Proper tank top and loose Alice + Olivia cargo pants. Critics branded the outfit “boring and dowdy,” calling the pants wrinkled and the overall look “frumpy.” King came prepared with receipts on Tuesday, July 21. “Not only was I on this list, they said I led this list wearing a ‘frumpy white outfit,’” she said on CBS Mornings.

King clarified that the alleged “wrinkled white sweatpants” were designer cargo pants—and revealed that her son, William Bumpus Jr., had personally ironed them. “He said the pockets were a little dicey because he doesn’t know how to iron,” King joked. The 71-year-old broadcaster appeared more entertained than offended by the critique. “I didn’t realize, Norah, that the World Cup had become such a fashion show,” she told Norah O’Donnell, who quickly offered her own verdict: “I thought you looked very good in that tank top, Gayle.” King also refused to let the fashion police’s other targets take stray shots alone. Kylie Jenner made the worst-dressed list for a black outfit deemed “underwhelming,” while Blake Lively was accused of having too much going on. Model Winnie Harlow was labeled “overboard”—but somehow also landed on a best-dressed list. “I think all these women look so great, and since they’ve made best-dressed lists in the past, I think I’m in very good company,” King said. “But I just think this was hilarious.”