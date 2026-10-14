John Boyega Reveals He's Already a Dad, Shares First Photos With Tae Heckard and Their Son

Boyega has not disclosed his son’s name or birth date, but said family has left his life “completely fulfilled.”

The Star Wars actor recently confirmed that he and Heckard have been married for nearly two years, though they skipped a lavish ceremony and kept their relationship private.

John Boyega revealed that he and actress Tae Heckard welcomed a baby boy months ago and shared the first photos and video of their son on Instagram.

John Boyega didn't just keep his marriage private. The Star Wars actor became a father without the public knowing, and now he's sharing the first photos of his family with actress Tae Heckard. On Wednesday, October 14, Boyega confirmed on Instagram that he and Heckard welcomed a baby boy months ago, despite recently discussing the pregnancy as though their son hadn't arrived yet. The revelation came through an Instagram carousel featuring the couple, Heckard's baby bump, and a rare glimpse of Boyega holding their son. "Our bundle of joy has been with us for some time now but thank you for all the well wishes," Boyega wrote. "Also my sister is about to pop! Wish her well too!"

He closed with a line that made it clear he had parental duties to handle: "Back to feeding this big baby!" In one shot, Boyega embraces Heckard from behind as she poses in a flowing blue dress against a floral backdrop, with both displaying their wedding rings. Another shows Heckard posing at what appears to be a baby shower. The final black-and-white video shows Boyega cradling his son and gently stroking his head. The actor hasn't disclosed his son's name or exact birth date. The announcement follows Boyega’s interview with The Guardian, where he revealed he'd been married for nearly two years. The conversation, which also addressed the death of his childhood friend Damilola Taylor, took an unexpected turn when the actor was asked about his wedding ring. "Oh yeah, this is my wedding ring. I've been married for coming up to two years now," Boyega said.