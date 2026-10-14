John Boyega Reveals He's Already a Dad, Shares First Photos With Tae Heckard and Their Son

Key Takeaways
- John Boyega revealed that he and actress Tae Heckard welcomed a baby boy months ago and shared the first photos and video of their son on Instagram.
- The Star Wars actor recently confirmed that he and Heckard have been married for nearly two years, though they skipped a lavish ceremony and kept their relationship private.
- Boyega has not disclosed his son’s name or birth date, but said family has left his life “completely fulfilled.”
John Boyega didn't just keep his marriage private. The Star Wars actor became a father without the public knowing, and now he's sharing the first photos of his family with actress Tae Heckard.
On Wednesday, October 14, Boyega confirmed on Instagram that he and Heckard welcomed a baby boy months ago, despite recently discussing the pregnancy as though their son hadn't arrived yet. The revelation came through an Instagram carousel featuring the couple, Heckard's baby bump, and a rare glimpse of Boyega holding their son.
"Our bundle of joy has been with us for some time now but thank you for all the well wishes," Boyega wrote. "Also my sister is about to pop! Wish her well too!"
He closed with a line that made it clear he had parental duties to handle: "Back to feeding this big baby!"
In one shot, Boyega embraces Heckard from behind as she poses in a flowing blue dress against a floral backdrop, with both displaying their wedding rings. Another shows Heckard posing at what appears to be a baby shower. The final black-and-white video shows Boyega cradling his son and gently stroking his head.
The actor hasn't disclosed his son's name or exact birth date.
The announcement follows Boyega’s interview with The Guardian, where he revealed he'd been married for nearly two years. The conversation, which also addressed the death of his childhood friend Damilola Taylor, took an unexpected turn when the actor was asked about his wedding ring.
"Oh yeah, this is my wedding ring. I've been married for coming up to two years now," Boyega said.
He also discussed becoming a father, telling the publication, "My baby's on the way. We got a baby cooking."
As it turns out, the baby was already here.
Boyega explained that he and his wife deliberately skipped a lavish wedding ceremony, preferring to establish their marriage before throwing a major celebration.
"We both like the idea of celebrating something established, rather than celebrating the entry," he said, adding that a future celebration might be so big they'll "have to shut Nigeria down."
One of his wedding bands even came from Walmart, bought during a spontaneous trip because he wanted to start wearing a ring right away.
The marriage confirmation also answers questions that have followed Boyega and Heckard since they were spotted together at Disneyland in April 2025. By May 2026, their matching wedding bands and unusually exclusive Instagram-following habits sparked speculation that they'd secretly tied the knot.
Heckard, whose credits include ATL and BET's The Game, has since adopted the name "Tae Boyega" on Instagram. She also shares an older son with former NBA player Brandon Jennings and briefly made headlines after that relationship sparked drama with Teyana Taylor, who called off her engagement to Jennings shortly before Heckard and Jennings went public with theirs.
For Boyega, whose career spans Star Wars, The Woman King, and They Cloned Tyrone, family has long been a priority.
"My life is completely, completely fulfilled in terms of family," he said. "It's been so nice with the timing."