Brandon Jennings

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John Boyega and Tae Heckard May Have Secretly Tied the Knot
Pop Culture

Did John Boyega Secretly Marry Tae Heckard? Fans Think They Have the Answer

From matching rings to a viral fan encounter, here’s why the internet is convinced John Boyega and Tae Heckard quietly got married.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Brandon Jennings-Allen Iverson-Viola
Style

Brandon Jennings Models Allen Iverson's New Collection With Cannabis Brand Viola

Just over two months after announcing a new partnership with cannabis brand Viola, Allen Iverson has revealed his first merch drop with the company.

Brad Callas1751 days ago
brandon jennings puma painting
Sports

Brandon Jennings Says Ayesha Curry 'Shouldn't Trip' Over Lack of Male Attention

Jennings responded to Ayesha Curry's latest comments about not receiving attention from men.

Kyle Shokeye2628 days ago
Brandon Jennings playing in Oakland
Sports

Brandon Jennings Reportedly Had Cops Called on Him 30-40 Times

TMZ Sports reports that the most recent party happened during the early morning of July 5, when cops were sent to Brandon Jennings’ Los Angeles home due to “an insanely loud” party.

tara mahadevan2933 days ago
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Paul Pierce reacts to a call during a playoff game.
Sports

Brandon Jennings Throws Unnecessary Shade at Paul Pierce Following His Final NBA Game

Brandon Jennings tweeted—and then deleted—some shade at Paul Pierce following The Truth’s final NBA game on Sunday.

Chris Yuscavage3365 days ago
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Sports

Brandon Jennings Says He Doesn't Respect 'Snitch' D'Angelo Russell

Brandon Jennings kept it 100 percent real on his Twitter account today.

Aaron C. Mansfield3548 days ago
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Sports

Brandon Jennings Knows Drake's 2K Rating Ceiling

Knicks point guard Brandon Jennings talks about his new teammates, what surprised him about Kristaps Porzingis and what kind of 2K rating Drake deserves.

Adam Caparell3575 days ago
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Sports

Pistons Point Guard Brandon Jennings Calls Kobe Bryant's NBA 2K16 Rating "Blasphemy"

Jennings isn't the only NBA player to think that Kobe got a low rating.

Jose Martinez3953 days ago
Sports

Which Pro Athlete Hated Meek Mill's Drake Diss, "Wanna Know," More: Brandon Jennings or Le'Veon Bell?

Neither player was impressed with what Meek brought to the table.

Chris Yuscavage4005 days ago
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Sports

Brandon Jennings Breaks Up With Pregnant Girlfriend, "Lusts" After Eddie Murphy's Daughter

This isn't going to win Brandon Jennings any Father of the Year awards.

Chris Yuscavage4051 days ago
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Sports

Pistons' Brandon Jennings Thinks Chris Brown Is "Way More Talented" Than Michael Jackson

In his opinion, Brandon Jennings believes Chris Brown is way more talented than Michael Jordan.

Jose Martinez4115 days ago
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