Jesse Williams Sneaks Baby Announcement Into ‘Do the Right Thing’ Reenactment

Jesse Williams found a decidedly unconventional way to announce the arrival of his third child. The Grey’s Anatomy alum welcomed his first baby with wife Alejandra Onieva and apparently decided to break the news by reenacting a scene from Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, burying the reveal in an 18-slide Instagram post.

The Sept. 28 video opens with Williams pulling a baby bottle from his refrigerator while someone speaks Spanish in the background. “English alright, English, I want my son to speak English,” he jokes, before delivering another line from the 1989 film: “Bad enough his name is Hector.”

Williams included the original movie scene as the post’s 17th slide, leaving followers to figure out whether they had just watched a comedy sketch or a birth announcement.