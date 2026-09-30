Jesse Williams Sneaks Baby Announcement Into ‘Do the Right Thing’ Reenactment

Key Takeaways
- Jesse Williams revealed the arrival of his first child with wife Alejandra Onieva through a Do the Right Thing reenactment tucked into an 18-slide Instagram post.
- The couple has not shared the newborn’s name or gender, but Onieva reinforced the announcement by reposting Williams’ video.
- The baby is Williams’ third child, joining daughter Sadie and son Maceo from his previous marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee.
Jesse Williams found a decidedly unconventional way to announce the arrival of his third child. The Grey’s Anatomy alum welcomed his first baby with wife Alejandra Onieva and apparently decided to break the news by reenacting a scene from Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, burying the reveal in an 18-slide Instagram post.
The Sept. 28 video opens with Williams pulling a baby bottle from his refrigerator while someone speaks Spanish in the background. “English alright, English, I want my son to speak English,” he jokes, before delivering another line from the 1989 film: “Bad enough his name is Hector.”
Williams included the original movie scene as the post’s 17th slide, leaving followers to figure out whether they had just watched a comedy sketch or a birth announcement.
People reported the baby's arrival on Sept. 29, and Onieva added another clue by reposting Williams' video. The couple has not publicly confirmed their child's name or gender.
The newborn makes Williams a father of three. He shares daughter Sadie, 12, and son Maceo, 11, with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee. The former couple's 2017 separation triggered a prolonged legal battle over custody and financial support, which continued after their divorce was finalized in 2020.
Their parenting disagreements resurfaced in 2025, with additional court proceedings involving custody arrangements and medical decisions concerning one of their children.
The little one’s arrival follows a whirlwind year with Onieva, whom he met while filming Prime Video's Hotel Costiera along Italy's Amalfi Coast. The actors took their relationship public in September 2025, when they were photographed kissing in Milan before attending the show's Rome premiere together.
By May, TMZ had confirmed that the couple had quietly married months earlier. Weeks later, Onieva announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing photographs of her baby bump alongside the caption “Vida,” Spanish for “life.”
The newlyweds were subsequently photographed shopping at a farmers’ market in Studio City in August as they prepared for their baby's arrival.