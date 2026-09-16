‘Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Introduces Her Adorable New Baby in British Vogue

Mosaku hopes designers will embrace “regular curves” as enthusiastically as pregnancy bumps and plans to launch Iyadé, a maternity and nursing line whose Yoruba name means “mother has arrived.”

The Sinners star navigated pregnancy throughout an awards run that brought her an Oscar nomination and BAFTA win, calling it “the most inclusive red carpet run I’d ever had.”

Wunmi Mosaku introduced her 10-week-old son alongside her older daughter in a family-focused fashion spread for British Vogue’s October 2026 issue.

Wunmi Mosaku spent much of Sinners’ awards-season takeover showing off her baby bump. Now, the baby has officially appeared in British Vogue. Mosaku, who covers the magazine’s October 2026 issue, brought her children into the accompanying fashion spread, including a particularly sweet shot featuring her 10-week-old son. In the photo, Mosaku beams as she holds the diaper-clad infant against her chest, wearing an oversized red fringed coat and black tights. Her older daughter, dressed in a pink tutu and ballet shoes, peeks out from behind her mother, one leg kicked playfully into the air.

The family moment comes after a whirlwind year for Mosaku. Her turn as Annie in Ryan Coogler's Sinners earned her an Oscar nomination and a BAFTA win, while the movie itself scored a record 16 Academy Award nominations and ultimately took home four Oscars. And Mosaku was pregnant through virtually all of that. “I was struggling with pain, stretching ligaments and exhaustion,” she told British Vogue of navigating awards season while pregnant. That meant her red-carpet strategy wasn't just about looking good. She needed clothes she could actually survive an entire night wearing, joking that being able to hide a belly band underneath a look was an extra win. Back in January, Mosaku stopped hiding her pregnancy altogether. She debuted her bump at the Golden Globes in a bright yellow custom Matthew Reisman gown, explaining that its color referenced the Yoruba phrase “Iya ni Wúrà,” meaning “mother is golden.”