Jennifer Lopez Is Taking Her Vegas Show to Paramount+ for Thanksgiving

According to Deadline, CBS and Paramount+ announced that The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas will premiere Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with an extended edition streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show is getting a Thanksgiving encore on Paramount+—after a residency that started shakier than its sold-out finish suggests.

That makes the TV special something of a full-circle moment for Jennifer Lopez. By August 2025, Complex reported that seats remained available throughout the venue, with prices ranging from roughly $121 to $1,300.

The limited engagement was also considerably smaller than her previous Vegas run, All I Have, which played 120 shows from 2016 through 2018 and grossed more than $100 million.

The early sales became part of a larger conversation about Lopez’s drawing power after she canceled her 2024 North American tour amid reports of soft demand. One source characterized the new Vegas engagement as a test of whether audiences were still interested, while a Lopez insider pushed back against reports of a massive long-term commitment and said a “huge” promotional campaign was planned for later in 2025.

Whatever happened between those early sales reports and curtain time worked: the residency eventually completed 12 sold-out performances, ending March 28. Now Paramount+ is extending the run beyond Caesars Palace by turning the finale into a concert film.

Lopez uses The JLO Show to tell her own career story, starting with her childhood in the Bronx and weaving personal memories through more than two decades of music. The production features a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers, with Lopez revisiting hits including “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”