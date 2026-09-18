Jennifer Lopez Is Taking Her Vegas Show to Paramount+ for Thanksgiving

Key Takeaways
- Jennifer Lopez will bring The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas to CBS and Paramount+ on Nov. 26, with an extended edition streaming exclusively on Paramount+.
- The concert film captures the finale of Lopez’s 12-show Caesars Palace residency, which ultimately sold out after early reports of sluggish ticket sales.
- The four-act production traces Lopez’s journey from the Bronx through more than two decades of hits, including “Jenny from the Block,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”
Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas show is getting a Thanksgiving encore on Paramount+—after a residency that started shakier than its sold-out finish suggests.
According to Deadline, CBS and Paramount+ announced that The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas will premiere Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with an extended edition streaming exclusively on Paramount+.
The concert film captures the final performance of Lopez’s 12-show run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which ultimately sold out despite reports of sluggish ticket sales months before opening night.
That makes the TV special something of a full-circle moment for Jennifer Lopez. By August 2025, Complex reported that seats remained available throughout the venue, with prices ranging from roughly $121 to $1,300.
The limited engagement was also considerably smaller than her previous Vegas run, All I Have, which played 120 shows from 2016 through 2018 and grossed more than $100 million.
The early sales became part of a larger conversation about Lopez’s drawing power after she canceled her 2024 North American tour amid reports of soft demand. One source characterized the new Vegas engagement as a test of whether audiences were still interested, while a Lopez insider pushed back against reports of a massive long-term commitment and said a “huge” promotional campaign was planned for later in 2025.
Whatever happened between those early sales reports and curtain time worked: the residency eventually completed 12 sold-out performances, ending March 28. Now Paramount+ is extending the run beyond Caesars Palace by turning the finale into a concert film.
Lopez uses The JLO Show to tell her own career story, starting with her childhood in the Bronx and weaving personal memories through more than two decades of music. The production features a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers, with Lopez revisiting hits including “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”
The four-act production also returns Lopez to territory that has played a major role in her recent work: movie musicals. Lopez previously recalled watching West Side Story with her mother while promoting Kiss of the Spider Woman, calling starring in her first movie musical something she had “been waiting for” her entire life.
That film was supposed to provide another major moment for Lopez, including a Best Supporting Actress awards campaign, but struggled commercially. Kiss of the Spider Woman opened to just under $900,000 domestically against a reported $30 million production budget.
RadarOnline later cited unnamed sources who claimed the weak box-office performance left Lopez “deeply depressed.”