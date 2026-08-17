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Hayden Panettiere Autopsy Finds ‘No Signs of Trauma’ as Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation

Autopsy finds no signs of trauma in Hayden Panettiere’s death, but the cause, overdose questions and her final moments remain under scrutiny.

Coroner Releases Preliminary Report on Hayden Panettiere
Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Greenville County coroner Mike Ellis says an autopsy on 36-year-old actress Hayden Panettiere found no trauma contributing to her death, with cause and manner still pending toxicology and further studies after she was found in cardiac arrest at a South Carolina residence.
  • Authorities report no signs of foul play, while a 911 call mentioned an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest” that have not been confirmed as causes, and her family calls her a “force of nature” as she leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.
  • The report notes Panettiere’s long career, from child roles on soaps to Heroes, Nashville, and the Scream franchise; her public struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction; her recent memoir about family tensions; and the earlier death of her younger brother, Jansen, from heart complications.

The investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s sudden death remains open after an autopsy found no injuries that contributed to the 36-year-old actress’s passing. Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis released the preliminary findings on Monday, August 17, one day after Panettiere was discovered unresponsive inside a South Carolina residence where she had been temporarily staying.

“An autopsy was completed today,” Ellis said in a statement obtained by People. “At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.” The coroner said Panettiere’s cause and manner of death remain pending additional studies, which commonly include toxicology testing. Although dispatch audio obtained by People reportedly included references to an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest,” authorities have not determined that an overdose occurred or identified what caused the medical emergency.

First responders arrived at the Greenville residence at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, and found Panettiere in cardiac arrest. Emergency medical personnel initiated advanced life-support measures but were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

Police previously said an acquaintance placed the 911 call and that the initial investigation found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. “This investigation remains active and ongoing,” Ellis said. “No further details are available for release at this time.”

Panettiere’s representative confirmed her death in a statement issued on behalf of her father, Alan Panettiere. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” the statement read. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Panettiere leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé and retired heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The actress had recently revisited the pressures of growing up in Hollywood and her troubled relationship with her estranged mother and former manager, Lesley Vogel, in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. Panettiere said that at 19, she told Vogel, “I don’t want us to work together anymore; I just want you to be my mom,” only to receive the response, “You owe me.”

Vogel disputed her daughter’s framing in a May interview with Page Six, claiming “the present drama is partially to sell books” and saying she had chosen to end contact after “20 years of trauma.” Still, Vogel said there was “always that flicker of hope” that Panettiere would “find her path to inner peace.”

Panettiere began acting as a child, appearing on One Life to Live and Guiding Light before landing roles in Remember the Titans, Heroes, Nashville and the Scream franchise. She also spoke openly about previous alcohol and opioid addiction, though officials have not linked those struggles to her death.

Her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023 at age 28 from complications related to an enlarged heart.

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