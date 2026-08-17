Hayden Panettiere Autopsy Finds ‘No Signs of Trauma’ as Cause of Death Remains Under Investigation

“An autopsy was completed today,” Ellis said in a statement obtained by People . “At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.” The coroner said Panettiere’s cause and manner of death remain pending additional studies, which commonly include toxicology testing. Although dispatch audio obtained by People reportedly included references to an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest,” authorities have not determined that an overdose occurred or identified what caused the medical emergency.

The investigation into Hayden Panettiere’s sudden death remains open after an autopsy found no injuries that contributed to the 36-year-old actress’s passing. Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis released the preliminary findings on Monday, August 17, one day after Panettiere was discovered unresponsive inside a South Carolina residence where she had been temporarily staying.

First responders arrived at the Greenville residence at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, and found Panettiere in cardiac arrest. Emergency medical personnel initiated advanced life-support measures but were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

Police previously said an acquaintance placed the 911 call and that the initial investigation found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. “This investigation remains active and ongoing,” Ellis said. “No further details are available for release at this time.”

Panettiere’s representative confirmed her death in a statement issued on behalf of her father, Alan Panettiere. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” the statement read. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Panettiere leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé and retired heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The actress had recently revisited the pressures of growing up in Hollywood and her troubled relationship with her estranged mother and former manager, Lesley Vogel, in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. Panettiere said that at 19, she told Vogel, “I don’t want us to work together anymore; I just want you to be my mom,” only to receive the response, “You owe me.”