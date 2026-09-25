Pop Culture

Former ‘Power’ Actress Blythe Howard Shakes Up ‘General Hospital’ as Jordan’s Surprise Sister

After playing a secretive reporter on 'Power Book IV: Force,' Howard brings the same steel and mystery to a spicy daytime soap debut.

Ex-'Power' Actress Blythe Howard Finds a New Home on 'General Hospital'
Image Courtesy of ABC. Used with Permission.

Key Takeaways

  • Blythe Howard joins General Hospital as Monet Miller, a brash attorney and Jordan Ashford’s estranged younger sister who quickly clashes with Tracy Quartermaine.
  • Howard describes Monet as strong, ambitious, and willing to “step on some toes,” teasing that she knows exactly what she is doing even if everyone else doesn’t.
  • The role follows Howard’s turn as undercover crime reporter Adrienne on Power Book IV: Force, with future scripts set to reveal what fractured Monet and Jordan’s relationship.

Blythe Howard knows how to enter an established television universe with an agenda. After playing a reporter who secretly targeted a drug kingpin on Power Book IV: Force, the actress has landed in Port Charles as Monet Mitchell, the brash new attorney on General Hospital—and Jordan Ashford’s estranged younger sister.

That family connection was revealed during Howard’s second episode, instantly making Monet more than the latest lawyer hired by Miller & Davis. She has already challenged Tracy Quartermaine, played by daytime veteran Jane Elliot, while making it clear that her reunion with Jordan, played by Tanisha Harper, will not be warm or uncomplicated. Monet even took a shot at her sister’s appearance despite Jordan’s severe facial scarring from a car accident.

Howard told TV Insider that Monet’s combative streak grabbed her attention before she ever auditioned.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is giving Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction,’” she recalled. “It was just a really fun, spicy role and I couldn’t pass it up.”

Monet is direct, ambitious, and apparently comfortable making enemies—but Howard suggested that the character is playing a deeper game than anyone around her realizes.

“I think Monet is just here to keep everybody on their toes,” Howard said. “I love that she’s strong and doesn’t take no for an answer. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not afraid to maybe step on some toes.”

She added, “I think she knows exactly what she’s up to, but everybody else doesn’t.”

That last description should sound familiar to viewers of the Power universe. Howard appeared in five episodes of the first season of Power Book IV: Force as Adrienne, an investigative crime reporter who deliberately placed herself in the path of David “Diamond” Sampson, played by Isaac Keys.

What began as a chance encounter at Diamond’s favorite diner grew into a romance—but Adrienne approached him while pursuing a story about Chicago’s street crews.

Her editor pushed the assignment further, making Diamond the primary target and hoping Adrienne could document his return to the drug trade after prison. The deception grew harder to maintain as her feelings for him became real, and Chicago’s escalating crew war put her in direct danger.

Diamond ultimately saved Adrienne from Blaxton, killing the rival gang member as she escaped. Adrienne left the city afterward and was only briefly mentioned during Season 2.

Howard is now bringing that same ability to balance steeliness and secrecy to daytime television. General Hospital, which premiered in 1963, is the longest-running American soap opera still in production, and Monet’s connection to Jordan gives the newcomer an immediate foothold in one of the show’s active families.

The role also represents a full-circle moment for Howard. A cancer survivor, she originally planned to pursue journalism before winning a contest to DJ on MTV’s Total Request Live and shifting into acting. Now making her soap debut, she said her new castmates have been “so welcoming and kind and helpful.”

The hostility between Monet and Jordan remains largely unexplained, even to the actors developing it. Howard said each new script reveals another piece of their history as she and Harper build the sisters’ dynamic together.

“Finding out how we got to where we are is going to be fun for the audience,” Howard said.

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