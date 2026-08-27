Leah Remini Trades Queens for Beverly Hills on ‘RHOBH’ Season 16

Remini will not be the season’s only newcomer. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor recently confirmed that she is also making the jump to RHOBH. According to People , returning cast members include Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, and Sutton Stracke. Jennifer Tilly is expected to appear as a friend of the cast.

Leah Remini is trading Queens for Beverly Hills. The Emmy-winning actor and television personality has joined Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, adding a familiar—and famously outspoken—face to Bravo’s long-running reality franchise. Production began earlier this summer, with Remini reportedly scheduled to start filming later this week.

Remini arrives with decades of television experience and a public persona built on blunt humor and candor. The 56-year-old remains best known for starring opposite Kevin James on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons.

She later won two Emmys for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, docuseries that examines allegations made by former members of the Church of Scientology.

Remini has also competed on Dancing With the Stars, hosted the game show People Puzzler, and previously opened her family life to cameras on TLC’s Leah Remini: It’s All Relative.

Season 16 will mark another transition for the Beverly Hills franchise following Amanda Frances’ departure after one season. Remini, meanwhile, enters the show during a period of personal change. She and actor Angelo Pagán ended their marriage in 2024 after more than two decades, although the former couple has remained friendly.

Remini has also spoken publicly about maintaining her longtime friendship with Jennifer Lopez as both women navigated divorces. “Sometimes you don’t talk to people every day like you used to, but that doesn’t mean the love is lost,” she said in 2025.