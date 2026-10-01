Farrah Abraham's Jaw Wired Shut for Two Months After Major Surgery

Abraham, who previously said degenerative disc disease had left her unable to use her jaw normally, recently had her stitches removed but still faces weeks of recovery.

Her manager says Abraham is dealing with severe pain, facial swelling, weight loss, hearing loss in one ear, and the emotional toll of a strict liquid diet.

Farrah Abraham had her jaw wired shut after double-disc surgery and expects to spend two months unable to speak, open her mouth normally, or eat solid food.

Farrah Abraham is facing two months without speaking or eating solid food after undergoing major jaw surgery, and the former Teen Mom star is already struggling with the recovery. Her mouth has been wired shut following a double-disc procedure, leaving her with severe facial swelling, significant weight loss, and hearing loss in one ear. Abraham's manager, Chrissy Johnston, confirmed to People that the 35-year-old had her stitches removed on Wednesday, Sept. 30. While Johnston described the development as a "small but welcome milestone," Abraham still faces weeks of recovery on a strict liquid diet. "She's understandably not having the easiest time right now," Johnston said. "The severe pain, swelling, and inability to eat solid food, open her mouth or talk have taken a significant toll on her mood, but she's doing her best to stay positive."

Abraham communicated through written messages, comparing her swollen appearance to "Frankenstein." She also displayed a sign explaining that she couldn't speak following the operation and hoped the swelling would subside within three months. The surgery follows Abraham's recent appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast, where she revealed that she had developed what she described as degenerative disc disease affecting her jaw. At the time, she explained that the condition had become so severe that she could no longer open her mouth normally. "I can't use my jaw. I can't open my mouth up normally," she said, acknowledging that she was preparing for a "really big surgery." Even then, Abraham managed to joke about wanting to "just open [her] mouth for a hotdog." The latest procedure comes after years of Abraham publicly documenting her experiences with cosmetic surgery. Since her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, she has undergone multiple breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, lip procedures, buttock enhancements, and other treatments.