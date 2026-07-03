Latest Stories
Farrah Abraham’s Mom Debra Danielsen Denies Her ‘Abusive Childhood’ Claims
On a fiery livestream, Debra Danielsen accused Farrah of using abuse claims for sympathy and attention while making a public plea to granddaughter Sophia.
Farrah Abraham Says She Can’t Fully Open Her Mouth Due to Jaw Condition
The former ‘Teen Mom’ star details the degenerative jaw disease, the $50K in cosmetic work, and the ‘really big surgery’ she’s now scared to face.
Maitland Ward, Farrah Abraham Say Sophie Rain Is Lying About $43M OnlyFans Earnings
Maitland Ward suggested that Sophie Rain is "a publicity diva" who is making up her earnings as a "stunt."
Farrah Abraham Says Her Mental Health Has Suffered Since She Was Arrested in Los Angeles
Farrah Abraham told TMZ that she has been suicidal since she was arrested earlier this month after allegedly slapping a security guard in Los Angeles.
Farrah Abraham Arrested in Los Angeles After Being Accused of Slapping a Security Guard
Farrah Abraham was arrested after she allegedly slapped a security guard. She was asked to leave a restaurant and refused, after having a run-in with a 'hater.'
Farrah Abraham Threatens to Sue Harvard Due to 'Educationally Abusive' Professor
Farrah Abraham is threatening to sue Harvard University after she was blocked from an online course by an allegedly “educationally abusive” professor.