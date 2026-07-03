Farraha-Abraham

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Latest Stories

Farrah Abraham at the Page Six Virtual Reali-Tea Awards held at City Winery on September 17, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Farrah Abraham’s Mom Debra Danielsen Denies Her ‘Abusive Childhood’ Claims

On a fiery livestream, Debra Danielsen accused Farrah of using abuse claims for sympathy and attention while making a public plea to granddaughter Sophia.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Farrah Abraham Reveals She Can No Longer Open Her Jaw After Plastic Surgery
Pop Culture

Farrah Abraham Says She Can’t Fully Open Her Mouth Due to Jaw Condition

The former ‘Teen Mom’ star details the degenerative jaw disease, the $50K in cosmetic work, and the ‘really big surgery’ she’s now scared to face.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Adult video stars Maitland Ward, Farrah Abraham, and Sophie Rain in a split image.
Pop Culture

Maitland Ward, Farrah Abraham Say Sophie Rain Is Lying About $43M OnlyFans Earnings

Maitland Ward suggested that Sophie Rain is "a publicity diva" who is making up her earnings as a "stunt."

Joe Price590 days ago
Farrah Abraham at the Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

Farrah Abraham Says Her Mental Health Has Suffered Since She Was Arrested in Los Angeles

Farrah Abraham told TMZ that she has been suicidal since she was arrested earlier this month after allegedly slapping a security guard in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan1630 days ago
Photograph of Farrah Abraham in LA
Pop Culture

Farrah Abraham Arrested in Los Angeles After Being Accused of Slapping a Security Guard

Farrah Abraham was arrested after she allegedly slapped a security guard. She was asked to leave a restaurant and refused, after having a run-in with a 'hater.'

tara mahadevan1644 days ago
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Farrah Abraham red carpet
Pop Culture

Farrah Abraham Threatens to Sue Harvard Due to 'Educationally Abusive' Professor

Farrah Abraham is threatening to sue Harvard University after she was blocked from an online course by an allegedly “educationally abusive” professor.

Brad Callas1785 days ago

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