Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence on Cousin Jethro’s Harsh Callout: 'Haven't Spoken in a Very Long Time'

The family feud erupted amid backlash over Macklemore’s removal from the Loop Tour after his pro-Palestine performances, though Ed blamed venue negotiations and later apologized for his handling of the crisis.

Jethro accused Ed of being “selfish,” “malicious,” and a “coward,” claiming the singer mocked his mental health and removed their early collaborations from streaming services.

Ed Sheeran addressed cousin Jethro Sheeran’s public attacks without naming him, telling an Atlanta crowd they had not “spoken in a very long time.”

Ed Sheeran has finally appeared to acknowledged the cousin who spent weeks publicly dismantling his character—but he did it without giving Jethro Sheeran the satisfaction of hearing his name. According to Page Six, during his most recent Loop Tour stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ed briefly addressed the family feud that erupted after Macklemore’s removal as his opening act. “You might have seen [my relative] recently on social media,” he told the crowd, according to video from the show. Ed added that he and the unnamed relative had not “spoken in a very long time.” That carefully restrained response landed nearly three weeks after Jethro, a rapper and producer who performs as Alonestar, unloaded years of personal and professional grievances on Instagram. “Finally it’s all coming out!” he wrote in September. “I’m ashamed of my cousin Ed.”

Jethro called the Grammy winner “selfish,” “malicious,” and a “coward,” accused him of mocking his mental health, and claimed Ed had their collaborative songs removed from streaming services. The first cousins worked together early in Ed’s career on tracks including “Raise Em Up,” “Real Life,” and “All Falls Down.” Jethro also claimed he took Ed into his first studio, put him onstage, and supported him when he was bullied at school. When commenters suggested jealousy was driving the attack, Jethro responded with the line that turned the family dispute into a roast: “Jealous of what? His looks? His guitar playing?” The public rupture began after Macklemore performed “Hind’s Hall,” displayed images from Gaza and repeatedly shouted “Free Palestine” during two September shows at MetLife Stadium. Macklemore later said Ed and his team removed him from the remaining Loop Tour dates after several stadium operators refused to host concerts with him on the lineup. Ed disputed that characterization, saying promoter Messina Touring Group made the final decision after negotiations with the venues failed. “I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living,” he wrote. The explanation did not contain the backlash. Ms. Rachel accused Ed of having “caved” to people punishing support for Palestine, while Colin Kaepernick said the stadium owners were “openly colluding” to protect their money and power. The remaining opening acts subsequently exited the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.