Dolly Parton’s Former L.A. Home Lists for $8M — But It Looks Nothing Like She Left It

Key Takeaways
- Dolly Parton’s former Hollywood Hills property has returned to the market for the first time in 25 years with a $7.95 million asking price.
- Parton and Carl Dean owned the Bird Streets property from 1985 to 1990, but its current owner replaced the dated 1970s residence with a modern 4,700-square-foot mansion in 2009.
- The four-bedroom home features panoramic city-to-ocean views, a wraparound deck, a hotel-like primary suite, a geometric pool and spa, and a private garden trail.
A piece of Dolly Parton’s Los Angeles history is looking for a new owner—and the asking price is almost $8 million. The late country icon’s former Hollywood Hills property has hit the market for the first time in 25 years, although the home now standing there looks considerably different from the one Parton left behind.
Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the celebrity-heavy Bird Streets neighborhood, the four-bedroom residence is listed for $7.95 million, according to Robb Report. The two-story home spans about 4,700 square feet and includes five full bathrooms, a powder room, a swimming pool, and sweeping views from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.
Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, bought the one-third-acre property above the Sunset Strip for $750,000 in December 1985. They owned it during a particularly busy stretch of Parton’s career, when she balanced music with movies, including Steel Magnolias. The couple sold the house in March 1990 for $1.2 million.
The property changed hands again before its current owner, Eric M. Shore, purchased it for approximately $2 million in 2001. Shore overhauled the outdated 1970s residence in 2009, transforming it into the modern mansion now being marketed as the “Dolly Parton House.”
Edward Tinney of Nourmand & Associates and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.
Inside, walls of glass frame what the listing describes as “jetliner views,” while dark wide-plank hardwood and natural stone floors run throughout the home. A double-height foyer with an L-shaped staircase opens into formal living and dining rooms, both connected to a wraparound deck built for entertaining.
The kitchen features double Miele ovens and an eat-in island, while the neighboring family room includes a breakfast nook. All four bedrooms have private bathrooms.
One ground-floor bedroom has its own entrance and can function as an office, while the three upstairs bedrooms include a sprawling primary suite with a fireplace, minibar, and private balcony.
The primary suite also brings some serious hotel energy: a hot tub, separate office or exercise room, walk-in closet, two bathrooms and a steam shower. Elsewhere, a bookshelf-lined study has its own surround-sound system.
The backyard goes even further. A geometric pool and raised, mosaic-tiled spa sit against a densely landscaped hillside, surrounded by patios and mature trees. Above the pool, a private walking trail winds through gardens to the top of the property—an unexpected pocket of quiet just minutes from the Sunset Strip.
The listing arrives less than two months after Parton died at 80 following a private battle with cancer. Her sister Stella later revealed that the singer’s final request to her was prayer, saying, “That’s the last thing Dolly asked me for, was prayer.”
Parton’s estate has since announced DollyFest: The Celebration of a Lifetime, with events planned for Nashville and London in 2027.
Tennessee officials are also renaming Nashville International Airport in her honor.