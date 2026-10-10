Dolly Parton’s Former L.A. Home Lists for $8M — But It Looks Nothing Like She Left It

Parton and Carl Dean owned the Bird Streets property from 1985 to 1990, but its current owner replaced the dated 1970s residence with a modern 4,700-square-foot mansion in 2009.

Dolly Parton’s former Hollywood Hills property has returned to the market for the first time in 25 years with a $7.95 million asking price.

A piece of Dolly Parton’s Los Angeles history is looking for a new owner—and the asking price is almost $8 million. The late country icon’s former Hollywood Hills property has hit the market for the first time in 25 years, although the home now standing there looks considerably different from the one Parton left behind. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the celebrity-heavy Bird Streets neighborhood, the four-bedroom residence is listed for $7.95 million, according to Robb Report. The two-story home spans about 4,700 square feet and includes five full bathrooms, a powder room, a swimming pool, and sweeping views from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, bought the one-third-acre property above the Sunset Strip for $750,000 in December 1985. They owned it during a particularly busy stretch of Parton’s career, when she balanced music with movies, including Steel Magnolias. The couple sold the house in March 1990 for $1.2 million.