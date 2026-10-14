James Franco to Star in Ben Shapiro's New Movie as Daily Wire Faces Danny Trejo Backlash

Danny Trejo said he remains “pro-immigrant” and “not pro-ICE” amid backlash over Pawn Shop, while his son claimed Trejo learned of Shapiro’s involvement after filming began and cannot leave without risking a lawsuit.

The casting adds Franco—who settled a sexual-misconduct lawsuit and later acknowledged inappropriate relationships with acting students—to Daily Wire’s growing roster of controversial stars.

James Franco is the latest Hollywood star to join Ben Shapiro's growing movie operation, and the timing couldn't be more interesting. The Oscar-nominated actor is in the cast of Confession, a new Daily Wire thriller Shapiro wrote. The announcement comes as the conservative media company faces mounting criticism over another production, Pawn Shop, with Danny Trejo's family claiming the actor was blindsided by Shapiro's involvement and is now contractually stuck in the controversial film. According to Forbes, Confession features Franco alongside Rob Lowe, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nick Nolte and Brad Dourif. Five cast members have received Academy Award nominations, making it one of Daily Wire's most recognizable ensembles yet.