Chadwick Boseman Documentary Becomes Latest Battleground in Widow’s War with His Family

The documentary dispute follows Boseman’s brothers’ effort to remove her as estate administrator, which her attorney called a “public-relations stunt to smear Simone in the tabloid press.”

She maintains that she controls Boseman’s name and likeness and has distributed nearly all estate assets without losing, wasting, or mismanaging any funds.

Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman says she offered Chadwick Boseman’s family equal terms for a planned documentary, though they allegedly requested separate agreements.

A planned documentary about Chadwick Boseman has become the latest flashpoint in the increasingly public battle between his widow and family over the late Black Panther star’s legacy. Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman says she is working with production company Words + Pictures on a documentary celebrating Boseman’s life and is seeking a deal with Searchlight Pictures to produce the project, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. But what was intended as another tribute to Boseman has now become entangled in the estate dispute between Ledward-Boseman and her late husband’s family. According to the filing, the proposed documentary deal was structured on a “Most Favored Nation basis,” which Ledward-Boseman says would provide equal treatment to both sides of Boseman’s family. “Both sides of the family were sent identical paperwork,” she said in the court documents.

Boseman’s family members, however, allegedly requested separate agreements with the production company. Ledward-Boseman argues she was not required to offer them the same deal in the first place, saying she retained “100% right to control and benefit from Chadwick’s name, image, voice, signature, likeness, etc.” She characterized her decision to include Boseman’s family in the documentary arrangement as “yet another example of Simone’s generosity to the Boseman family.” The documentary dispute comes just days after Ledward-Boseman delivered a sweeping response to an effort by Boseman’s brothers, Derrick and Kevin, to remove her as administrator of his estate. The brothers filed their petition in July on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, alleging Ledward-Boseman had failed to complete distributions ordered by the court in 2022. Boseman died without a will in August 2020 at age 43 after privately battling colon cancer for four years. Ledward-Boseman disputes those allegations.

In her response, she claimed nearly every estate asset has been distributed, including approximately $3.4 million in shares of Chadwick Boseman, Inc., a $151,558 bank account, a $40,000 insurance policy, and another account containing more than $241,000. She said a remaining IRA worth roughly $300,000 has been held up because of legal action initiated by Boseman’s brothers. “No Estate asset has been lost, wasted, or mismanaged,” her filing stated. Ledward-Boseman also alleged she went considerably beyond the distributions required of her. Her filing said she gave more than $300,000 of her personal money to Derrick’s four children and, at Boseman’s parents’ request, distributed $75,000 apiece in SAG-AFTRA residuals to Derrick and Kevin. Her attorney, Adam Streisand, called the brothers’ legal challenge a “public-relations stunt to smear Simone in the tabloid press,” adding, “This is how the family repays her.”