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Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Move to Oust His Widow as Estate Executor

Nearly six years after his death, Boseman’s brothers say millions, insurance policies, and residuals are still tied up—and they blame Simone Ledward-Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman's Family Want His Widow Removed as Estate Executor Over Alleged Mismanagement
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly six years after Chadwick Boseman’s death, his brothers Kevin and Derrick are asking a Los Angeles court to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman, as estate administrator, accusing her of ignoring a 2022 probate order and stalling distribution of assets owed to his parents.
  • They claim she hasn’t transferred a long-term care policy to his mother, fully distributed more than $3 million in bank funds, or properly accounted for SAG-AFTRA residuals, royalties, investments, and other unclaimed property tied to Boseman’s work and likeness.
  • The brothers want her held in contempt, an outside administrator appointed, and tight controls on future deals using Boseman’s name, image, or likeness, even as Ledward-Boseman has publicly focused on honoring his legacy and explaining his choice to keep his colon cancer diagnosis private.

A new court battle has erupted over Chadwick Boseman's estate. Nearly six years after the actor's death, his brothers are asking a Los Angeles judge to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman, as administrator, alleging she has failed to distribute estate assets and comply with a probate order issued years ago.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kevin and Derrick Boseman argue that the estate remains unresolved despite a 2022 court ruling that divided it between Ledward-Boseman and the actor's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman died without leaving a will, and the court ultimately awarded his widow control over half of the estate while granting the remaining 50% to his parents. His brothers now contend that distribution has stalled, leaving the family without access to assets they say are rightfully theirs.

The filing alleges that Ledward-Boseman has yet to transfer a long-term care insurance policy to Boseman's mother, properly distribute funds from bank accounts, account for SAG-AFTRA residual payments earned after his death, or recover and divide other unclaimed property.

The estate reportedly includes movie residuals, royalty income, intellectual property rights, investments, insurance policies, bank accounts containing more than $3 million, and personal belongings.

Kevin and Derrick are asking the court to hold Ledward-Boseman in contempt for allegedly failing to follow the 2022 order. They also want attorney Jason Rubin appointed to oversee the estate, a complete financial accounting within 30 days, and restrictions preventing future contracts involving Chadwick Boseman's name, image, or likeness from moving forward without the family's approval.

The legal fight follows a period in which Ledward-Boseman has remained one of the leading voices preserving her late husband's legacy. Earlier this year, she became emotional during an appearance on the Today show while recalling the release of Black Panther, revealing that Boseman was in remission from colon cancer when the film debuted in 2018.

"It was a beautiful year," she said through tears. "It's harder to talk about the good times than it is the bad."

She later added, "It did feel like... we were celebrating that he had a clear scan. It felt like we got another chance."

She also explained why Boseman never publicly disclosed his diagnosis, saying, "What's more important about Chad is the way that he lived. The fact that he wouldn't let cancer get in the way of what he was here to do, let that be the lesson."

Since Boseman's death from colon cancer on August 28, 2020, at age 43, his influence has continued to be celebrated. He received a posthumous Oscar nomination for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and, in November 2025, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Ledward-Boseman accepted the recognition on his behalf.

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