Dethroned Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse Is Already a Pageant Queen Again

Boltinhouse is suing Miss USA and North Carolina pageant officials for damages, alleging their statements falsely branded her racist, homophobic, transphobic, and bigoted.

Miss USA removed Boltinhouse after old posts resurfaced in which she used a racial slur, while she maintains that her conservative politics and Christian faith drove the decision.

Brittany Boltinhouse will represent Honduras at Miss Global 2026 in Thailand, landing a new crown weeks after losing her Miss North Carolina USA title.

Brittany Boltinhouse lost her Miss North Carolina USA crown less than a month ago, but she already has another one. According to People, Boltinhouse announced that she has been named Miss Global Honduras 2026, putting the 27-year-old back into international pageant competition just weeks after she was dethroned as Miss North Carolina USA. She is now headed to Thailand in October to compete for the Miss Global crown — while simultaneously suing Miss USA and North Carolina pageant officials over the fallout from her removal.

Boltinhouse announced the comeback on Instagram with a Winston Churchill quote that left little ambiguity about her mindset: “Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never.” CNB Latin America confirmed that Boltinhouse will represent Honduras, saying the organization selected her to showcase “the love, passion, charisma, and rich culture of the Honduran people” internationally. “Brittany accepted this important commitment under the conditions, values, and guidelines established by our organization,” the group said, adding that it will support her preparation ahead of the October competition. The new sash arrives after an abrupt end to Boltinhouse’s first reign. She was crowned Miss North Carolina USA on June 28 and was preparing to compete at Miss USA when old social media posts resurfaced. Her subsequent lawsuit acknowledges six posts from 2017 and 2019 in which she used a racial slur.

Other posts cited in the complaint showed support for Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk and Andrew and Tristan Tate, as well as criticism of former President Joe Biden’s Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation. Miss USA removed Boltinhouse on August 5. Chairman and CEO Thom Brodeur said at the time that the organization “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity.” Boltinhouse is now challenging what happened after that decision in court. Her August 23 lawsuit against Miss USA, Brodeur, A Blaize Productions, and state pageant officials Nic and Ariana Blaize alleges that statements surrounding her dethronement falsely portrayed her as racist, homophobic, transphobic, and bigoted. She is seeking monetary damages for alleged reputational harm, emotional distress, and lost economic opportunities. She is not, however, asking the court to restore her Miss North Carolina USA title. Instead, Boltinhouse maintains that her conservative politics and Christian faith were the real reasons she lost the crown.