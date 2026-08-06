Miss North Carolina USA Dethroned After Alleged N-Word Posts Resurface

First runner-up Myla Hadley has been elevated to Miss North Carolina USA 2026, adding to a growing list of pageant scandals involving racist or offensive conduct, including the recent dethroning of former Miss Finland Sarah Dzafce over an anti-Asian post.

Pageant producer A Blaize Productions and Miss USA President and CEO Thom Brodeur said the decision followed a thorough review and emphasized that the Miss USA brand “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity,” even as they acknowledged Boltinhouse’s apology.

Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse was stripped of her crown after old posts under the username “Sosa the Stallion” resurfaced showing repeated use of racist language, including the N-word, from 2017 to 2019.

The list of beauty queens losing their crowns over past social media activity just got longer. Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse has been stripped of her title after resurfaced posts containing racist language sparked backlash, ending her reign just weeks before she was set to compete at the Miss USA pageant. According to The Guardian, pageant producer A Blaize Productions announced on Wednesday, August 5, that Boltinhouse's removal followed "a thorough review of recently surfaced information.” While the organization did not detail the posts, North Carolina outlet NCBeat reported they included repeated use of the N-word between 2017 and 2019 under the username "Sosa the Stallion."

The organization said the decision came after "careful consideration, multiple conversations, and in consultation with the Miss USA Organization." "It followed a thorough review of recently surfaced information and was based on the totality of the circumstances and our responsibility to preserve the integrity of the Miss North Carolina USA title and the values of our organization," the statement said. Organizers added that while they believe "people are capable of growth" and that "grace and accountability can coexist," titleholders are expected to meet a higher standard. Miss USA President and CEO Thom Brodeur delivered an even more direct message. "The Miss USA brand does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity—whoever they are," Brodeur said. While acknowledging that Boltinhouse had apologized, he added, "That does not undo the harm, and it does not change the outcome."

Boltinhouse, 27, captured the state title in June and was preparing to represent North Carolina at the 75th annual Miss USA competition in Miami later this month. Celebrating her win at the time, she wrote on Instagram, "There are moments in life that forever change who you are. This is one of mine."